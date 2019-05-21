Former White House counsel Don McGahn is an election lawyer by trade who, from what we now know, may have shielded President Donald Trump from an obstruction charge by refusing to carry out one of his most questionable orders.

No wonder the Democratic-run House Judiciary Committee wants to interview him — and no wonder Trump's team and McGahn himself are resisting, preferring to pave the road to a contempt citation and a court case.

No wonder Trump reportedly mused about money ties between the national GOP, under his thumb, and the well-connected Jones Day firm, where McGahn, former chairman of the Federal Elections Commission, now works.

According to Pro Publica, the Republican National Committee's top expense in April was $2 million for "legal and compliance services" to Jones Day, out of $14.3 million total spending last month.

No wonder. After serving in the Trump campaign to fend off party rivals for the 2016 nomination, McGahn not only took a crucial White House post but brought five Jones Day lawyers there with him, and six more were appointed to senior administration posts, according to the New Yorker.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's final investigative report quoted McGahn saying Trump called him in June 2017 and "directed him to have the special counsel removed." McGahn said the president told him twice to get Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to say "Mueller had conflicts that precluded him from serving..."

“You gotta do this. You gotta call Rod,” the president told him.

The demand "perturbed" McGahn who said he "did not intend to act" on it, since he and other Trump advisers believed these "asserted conflicts were 'silly' and 'not real.'"

Later Trump tried to get McGahn to deny what happened.

A sharp difference in Trump-lawyering is clear between the credentialed, disciplined McGahn and the imprisoned, wayward New York City attorney Michael Cohen.

But both men, from different ends of the undrained swamp, are now on the record as having to contend in some way with the obvious sleaziness of their main client.

McGahn finessed a Trump request that he endorse a blatant lie about Mueller. Cohen, involved in paying off women to silence them about affairs with Trump, falsely told Congress with his boss' interests in mind that the Trump-Moscow hotel dealings ended earlier than they did.

After McGahn's sworn statements emerged, Trump had his team commence the time-worn tactic of trying to smear a longtime loyalist.

Trump surrogate Rudy Giuliani last month took a crack at McGahn's ability to truthfully withstand questioning. But McGahn's attorney, William A. Burck, said: “The report speaks for itself, and no amount of obfuscation by Mr. Giuliani is going to fool anyone.

“Don told the truth to Mueller.”

Even former Trump chief-of-staff Reince Priebus told the special counsel's office that McGahn was ready to leave the job earlier than he did because Trump was asking him to “do crazy [expletive].” Priebus said he and then-White House senior adviser Steve Bannon talked him out of it.