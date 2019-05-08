Treasury Secretary Steven Terner Mnuchin has come to personify the moneyed and privileged branding of an allegedly populist Trump Administration.

The 56-year-old Yale alumnus and Goldman Sachs veteran was one of a claque of wealthy investment bankers and members of the political and lobbying elite recruited early on for White House positions.

He contributed to his own caricature in November 2017 by posing with his wife Louise Linton with sheets of printed money that made them both look like Bond movie villains, explaining later he didn't expect the photos to be made public.

She'd already left a certain impression by punching down on social media, slamming an Instagram critic of her lush lifestyle: "Have you given more to the economy than me and my husband? Either as an individual earner in taxes OR in self sacrifice to your country?”

Now Mnuchin himself generates his own headlines as a side effect of his day job.

Earlier this week he addressed top-dollar Trump re-election donors at a fundraiser attended by private-industry executives whose actions are regulated by Treasury.

The event, unsurprisingly, was held Tuesday at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, without Mnuchin listed on the program, according to an agenda cited by The Washington Post.

Back in the 1990s, Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin showed up at a fundraiser with top bankers at the White House. Republicans denounced it as a conflict of interest, and President Bill Clinton conceded it was a mistake.

On Monday, Mnuchin was placed in what for some might be an awkward position — defending Trump's political interests when he officially denied the House of Representatives' request for the president's tax returns.

As a privileged real estate heir, Trump entitled himself to ignore the usual practice of presidents revealing their tax filings as an act of confidence-building that, as Richard Nixon put it, the U.S. president is "not a crook."

“I have determined that the Committee’s request lacks a legitimate legislative purpose," Mnuchin wrote to Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.), chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.

Mnuchin's expertise on what constitutes a "legitimate legislative purpose" is unclear.

For all his on-message talk, Mnuchin has gotten his share of heat from the White House, with Trump last year reportedly complaining about the secretary in connection with rising interest rates and a volatile stock market.

Early in the administration, Trump adviser Steve Bannon tried to portray the new president as the second coming of Andrew Jackson — whose admirers hailed the seventh president for confronting "the money power" of bankers and big manufacturers.

All sorts of historical comparisons are possible, but it is hard to cast Mnuchin in the role of a Jackson administration aide.