Steve Bannon, once regarded as the author of President Donald Trump's "nationalist" ideology, told the Times of India what he'd been saying for some time about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I started studying Modi in 2013," Bannon said in a July interview with the news site. "As a nationalist, Modi was a Trump before Trump. He said, 'I put India and India’s interest first', and I admire that."

Given the feel for the transactional of the top U.S. and India elected officials — and their mutual thirst for gaudy shows of adulation — a number of the problematic details behind Trump's photogenic visit seemed not to bother them.

Indians gathered for a giant Trump stadium greeting called "Namaste Trump," a follow-up to a "Howdy Modi" rally last year in Texas.

Cheers, puzzled stares and online abuse greeted Trump's stadium speech after he butchered the names of the nation's top cricket players and the term for tea seller.

Did it matter? It seemed to merely reflect the American leader's frequent carelessness with language.

No trade deal was signed or reached.

But as with Kim Jong Un and the vexing matter of North Korean nuclear arms, Trump got by on this topic with his timeworn promise of an "incredible deal" yet to come.

Trump did say India signed on to buy more than $3 billion of advanced military equipment including helicopters.

Before the visit, walls were built along the routes Trump would travel that effectively hid slums from view, the Los Angeles Times reported.

But outside the protected bubble of celebration arranged by "Trump before Trump," there was mob violence in which more than 20 people have died.

The Indian capital of Delhi remained on edge Wednesday after three nights of riots, amid reports of violent mobs targeting Muslim homes and shops. It was the deadliest in decades, observers reported.

The clashes broke out over the weekend between protesters for and against a new immigration law that imposes a religious test for citizenship tilted against Muslims.

Not that Trump, who during his last campaign declared that he believed "Islam hates us," would have motive to care.

“We did talk about religious freedom," he told reporters of his meeting with Modi. "And I will say that the prime minister was incredible in what he told me. He wants people to have religious freedom and very strongly.”

As for the citizenship law, Trump said, "I don't want to discuss that. I want to leave that to India and hopefully they're going to make the right decision for the people.”

Parliament enacted the new law in December.