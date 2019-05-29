An unfamiliar voice suddenly streamed out of Robert Mueller's much-photographed face on Wednesday. For nine and a half minutes, the public got to hear, in a soft, clipped tone, sentences that were palpably founded in fact.

These brief sermon-free remarks from America's outgoing investigator of Russian election mischief contrasted with President Donald Trump's false rants of how Mueller's probe amounted to a sinister partisan cabal against him.

All Mueller really had to share came out last month in his office's 408-page report. Before the cameras, he attacked and blamed nobody. In an atmosphere of constant Washington spin, he spun nothing. He said: "If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime we would have said so."

"We did not make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime," he added, because "under long-standing department policy, a president cannot be charged with a federal crime while he is in office. That is unconstitutional."

The fact that Mueller showed discipline, and removed himself from the spotlight without taking questions, sent a message to those who wished to hear it that the government in some ways still functions with rules despite the polarizing background noise.

What lies ahead for the Congress and Attorney General William Barr? That's no longer Mueller's problem, as he made clear.

The Trump camp and its detractors now will battle over how to analyze the special counsel's words. One side discusses how Mueller "declined to clear" the president. Trump's side says Mueller didn't dispute Barr's controversial summary of the report to Congress.

The difference in role and profile between Trump and Mueller was clear all along. The 12-year FBI director and highly decorated Marine Corps commander in Vietnam has been a Republican longer than Trump.

Trump's lawyer-spokesman Rudy Giuliani attempted a contrived shot at Mueller after the address: "To me as a lawyer it’s astounding that he’s expounding on can we exonerate or can’t we exonerate."

But the disputed point is simpler than Giuliani is making it. While the president exaggerated the lack of charges as a "complete and total exoneration," Mueller clearly wrote in the text of the report: “While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

In other words, the president's repeated incantation of "no collusion, no obstruction" depends on the broad concept of innocent until proven guilty — which is fine, but not what Mueller was appropriately talking about.