As surely as generals fight the last war, news media are informed by the last story. In the Trump era of politics, any GOP candidate in a big race for an elected executive post will inevitably be compared to the current president, who won against all early expectations.

Marcus Molinaro, the Republican nominee for New York governor, is no Donald Trump. Does that speak well of his image and character but poorly of his chances? The run to Nov. 6 will tell.

Back in June, as Democratic Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's campaign went to work trying to paint him as an ultraconservative extremist, Molinaro told Newsday's Michael Gormley: "If they think that diminishing and demeaning people is the way to win an election, God bless them."

Shunning the very idea of demeaning an opponent does not sound like the current president. For detractors of the Democrats, maybe that's just as well. Eight years ago, after a rancorous primary, trash-talking businessman Carl Paladino — a Trump mini-me if ever there was one — carried the GOP banner in this blue state and lost bigly to Cuomo, 63-33 percent.

Other sharp differences: Molinaro doesn't get contributions from the National Rifle Association, opposed fracking for natural gas and while supporting the federal tax cuts, has said he didn't vote for Trump.

Molinaro is the Dutchess County executive. He first became an elected official at 18 when elected mayor of upstate Tivoli, which had 1,118 people at the last census count.

By all accounts his background includes no elite schools, no mega-real-estate inheritance, no TV celebrity, no bizarre WWE bellowing, no tabloid gossip, no flimsy conspiracy theories. At 42, he also represents a different generation from Trump's.

If he wins, it can't happen the same way as it did for Trump.

Maybe the scenario for a Molinaro win would look more like George Pataki's famous lightning-strike. The first-term state senator from Westchester who started out as the mayor of Peekskill came from behind and unseated three-term Gov. Mario Cuomo in 1994.

Pataki to this day is no fan of the current Republican president. Last year he even blamed a "Trump effect" for unseating Westchester's GOP executive, Rob Astorino, who garnered a respectable 39 percent against Andrew Cuomo when he challenged him statewide in 2014.

Every election is different, but some are more different than others.