The legislative caucus headed by Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has spawned no fewer than eight possible presidential candidates — including his junior colleague, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.).

For Schumer, as minority leader, next year offers another underdog's chance at winning legislative fights and maybe a party majority in the upper house. To the others, it marks a one-of-a-kind chance to become the dragon slayer of a widely disdained GOP president.

Possible presidential contenders include, for now, Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Corey Booker (D-N.J.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who caucuses with Democrats. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) is due to decide next month.

After a bit of speculation, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) ruled out a presidential run with the remark: "At least two or three Democrats in the Senate need to stay behind to keep the fight going here!”

The Senate-to-White House path is of course well-paved.

Barack Obama of Illinois was a relative newbie in the chamber when he won his first term as president in 2008, defeating fellow Sen. Hillary Clinton in the primaries. Vice President Joe Biden joined Obama's ticket from the Senate. Republican Sens. Rand Paul, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio all fell to Donald Trump in the 2016 primaries.

When lawmakers run for executive jobs, their legislative records become natural debate fodder.

The Senate Democrats all have opposed the GOP's Obamacare repeal, sweeping tax bills and Supreme Court appointments.

But they also have differed on legislation.

As highlighted by the Huffington Post, Harris was the only one of the group to vote against a deal that would have fully funded Trump’s border wall in exchange for permanent protections for so-called Dreamers. Booker opposed a reserve fund for cheaper prescription drugs from Canada. Sanders opposed a measure tightening sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea. Only Gillibrand and Warren have called for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

For the lawmaker running for executive office, attendance at the day job inevitably suffers. That matter is bound to come up later.

Perhaps the Democrats in the scrum will worry about these things less than they usually would. After all, they’d be opposing a president whose positions can vary by the day or week and whose management and leadership skills and work habits are in serious question. The "out" party's primary will offer a competition to see who appears the most likely to unseat Trump.