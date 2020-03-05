This is what discord looks like.

During a red-meat rally speech on Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) sounded a vague warning to two Supreme Court justices that earned him a rare public rebuke from Chief Justice John G. Roberts.

Schumer later apologized — kind of — on the Senate floor, but only after drawing a dose of national attention to his abortion-rights stance he might not have had otherwise.

The tempest began when he stood outside the U.S. Supreme Court and warned President Donald Trump's appointees, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, by name: "You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price.

"You won't know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions."

Roberts' rebuke: “Threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous.”

On Thursday, Schumer said on the Senate floor: "I shouldn’t have used the words I did, but in no way was I making a threat. I never — never — would do such a thing.”

Then, before an attentive Capitol audience, he charged that Republicans in Congress are afraid to vote on abortion restrictions that they are pushing their allies on the court to impose for them.

A significant abortion case is before the right-leaning court. It involves a Louisiana law requiring doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital. The case offers a chance to revisit the landmark 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade.

So Schumer created quite an event — if that's what you'd call it.

It won't cost him politically. He may even gratify allies with the warning his critics portrayed as a threat of violence.

President Donald Trump slammed Schumer on Twitter. "Serious action MUST be taken NOW" for this "dangerous threat," he tweeted, without saying what.

By themselves, grandstand shouts against members of the high court are not uncommon. Trump recently demanded that liberal justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor be recused from cases involving him. This had no practical result.

Roberts, who recently presided over the Trump impeachment hearings in the Senate, said Wednesday in his statement that the justices "will continue to do their job, without fear or favor, from whatever quarter."

In 2018, following one of the president's many Twitter rants bitterly charging judicial bias, Roberts stated: "We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges.

"What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them."

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a key Trump ally, said he opposes censuring Schumer over his remarks, signaling that he wishes to contain the fight.

Schumer walked back his words, and besides, a censure would invite new attacks on Trump, Graham said.

"I don't want to start censuring everybody," Graham said. "If we start censuring him, they're going to want to censure Trump, and this stuff never ends."

Did Schumer take a page from his GOP foes' playbook by blithely touching off alarms — or did he just happen to go overboard?

Stay tuned for whether the senator repeats the performance. That might signal a shift in his tactics toward a Trump-ier style.