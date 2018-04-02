Say what you wish about Scott Pruitt’s job performance as chief of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. He has faithfully executed the agendas to which he and the White House seem committed.

Far from being “captured” by a zealous bureaucracy, Pruitt worked as promised to derail the accustomed EPA mission.

He pushed for the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate accord and defended the departure once carried out.

To applause from the right, Pruitt held to his stated refusal to accept scientists’ findings that carbon dioxide from human activity is the big driver of climate change.

His work has been recognized, in a sense, by Harvard University Law School — which created an online environmental regulation “rollback tracker.”

Dozens of rules were nixed, affecting issues including fracking, plastic bottles and coal, as listed on the website. The goal has been to clear the air — of President Barack Obama’s influence.

Pruitt drew applause at a conservative political dinner when he said the EPA before his arrival “was an agency that was weaponized against certain sectors of the economy.”

Possibly Pruitt’s highest profile policy move is the pending Trump administration effort to soften emission standards for automobiles, news of which cheers carmakers.

And he has earned what could be considered a badge of honor in the administration — a surge in open-records lawsuits against his agency and a reputation for secrecy about his travel, meetings and policy decisions.

Unpopular and regressive as his policies might one day prove to be, Pruitt persisted at what he set out to do — change the EPA into something perhaps more accurately named the Industrial Protection Agency.

Reports that Pruitt paid below-market rates to live in a condo owned by a lobbyist who deals with issues overseen by his agency could cause him trouble and has even led to speculation he will be ousted.

The to-do is all about his room rental in a Capitol Hill neighborhood condo building co-owned by energy industry lobbyist Steven Hart and his wife. Hart represents an Oklahoma energy company; Pruitt was the state’s attorney general. The Harts were campaign contributors before his current job.

Earlier, Pruitt drew fire over his 24-hour EPA security and his use of first-class travel.

Even if these optics are now said to vex White House officials, Pruitt’s supportive view of the fossil fuel industry was well known and more likely than not a positive point in President Donald Trump’s nomination of him.

The Trump team knew and approved of the man they were getting. Pruitt had joined other red states during his tenure as Oklahoma’s top lawyer to fight EPA limits on mercury pollution, imposition of new national park protections and a dozen other Obama-era measures.

Now the question is whether a sweetheart lease or travel perks on the taxpayers’ tab could dislodge him from an assigned role that, ideologically, seems to suit him so well.