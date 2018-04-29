The historic peace gesture between leaders of the two Koreas feels way better than the alternative.

Only the insane would prefer a road to Armageddon paved by world leaders acting like infants.

Before celebrating the upcoming summit involving President Donald Trump, though, a few factors merit mention.

Just last Tuesday, Trump remarked rationally and without bombast of his own upcoming meeting with Kim Jung Un: “The end result is, we’ll see.

“Maybe good things will happen and maybe we’re all wasting a lot of time.”

Nobody can argue with that.

One reason for skepticism about Kim’s sincerity: Chinese geologists say multiple explosions may have made North Korea’s main nuclear test site unsafe and vulnerable to radiation leaks.

Their report, due to be published in a geophysics journal, says that eight and a half minutes after a September nuclear detonation, there was “a near-vertical on-site collapse towards the nuclear test center,” as quoted by the BBC.

So maybe Kim won’t keep testing just because his forces physically cannot do so.

When Trump sold himself as an anti-interventionist during the 2016 campaign, he said of North Korean nukes: “China has to get involved. And China should solve that problem.”

Is China doing so now?

Despite squeezing Kim with sanctions, the giant republic still provides fuel and food to the Pyongyang regime. When there was famine in Korea in the late 1990s, China was the first responder.

Communist China still has no motive to promote chaotic freedom on its border by getting rid of Kim — and it is still considered an adversary of capitalist South Korea.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, whose diplomacy helped create the moment of reconciliation on Friday, comes from a different background — as a onetime leader of student demonstrations and a human-rights lawyer.

If Kim does disarm, the Trump-victory narrative will go that a loopy dictator suddenly saw the light due to U.S. threats. It will be marketed to sell — like the old myth that the Soviet Union imploded solely for fear of President Ronald Reagan’s Hollywood-made resolve.