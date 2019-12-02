President Donald Trump took part in a holiday meal with U.S. troops during his Thanksgiving visit to Afghanistan.

He also dished out a big helping of fake news.

"The Taliban wants to make a deal, and we're meeting with them," he said in a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. "We're going to stay until such time as we have a deal, or we have a total victory.

"And they want to make a deal very badly."

"They didn’t want to do a cease fire, but now they do want to do a cease fire, I believe. And it will probably work out that way. And we’ll see what happens. But we’ve made tremendous progress.”

Soon it became clear that nobody there or back home could corroborate his happy talk. Even White House officials seemed surprised.

The Taliban had no comment. Ghani gave no indication his domestic foe would grant the required cease fire. Nobody seemed to know what the president was talking about.

Observers had good reason to believe right away that the U.S. president had announced nothing real.

The claim that the other side is eager for a deal has been a trademark of Trump's other negotiations-to-nowhere.

On May 27, he said: “I really believe that Iran would like to make a deal, and I think that’s very smart of them, and I think that’s a possibility to happen,”

On June 5, he said he still believes North Korea "would like to make a deal" on nuclear weapons.

On June 29, he said of the Palestinians: “I know they want to make a deal, but they want to be a little bit cute — and that is OK.”

And on Monday, he said of the current trade war: "The Chinese want to make a deal. We’ll see what happens.”

Another giveaway was this zero-sum Trump statement from Afghanistan, echoing his China position and others:

"The Taliban wants to make a deal. We'll see if they make a deal. If they do, they do, and if they don't, they don't.

"That's fine."

Only three months ago, Trump endured blowback from having invited the Taliban — of all groups — to Camp David as the U.S. was about to mark another 9/11 anniversary.

Supposedly the foes were to finalize a peace deal that had been reached in principle. Then followed another violent Taliban attack that killed a U.S. soldier and civilians.

Even Vice President Mike Pence was said to have opposed the peculiar Camp David choice.

Trump's remarks last week seemed intended to reset that mess.

As incoherent as his foreign policy sounds, Trump at least returned from the Thanksgiving trip with nice video for his reelection campaign.