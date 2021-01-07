President Donald Trump must answer for the death of Ashlii Babbitt, the 35-year-old San Diego woman shot by police at the Capitol on Wednesday. The violence is on him, and he has no excuse.

Like thousands of others, Babbitt answered his call to protest a legal presidential succession. She was the kind of supporter Trump would find useful, an armed forces veteran, strong-looking, who recited his talking points. She wore one of his campaign flags into her final "battle."

"We're walking to the Capitol, in a mob, there's an estimated three million people here today," she says excitedly on a video that has gone viral. The most generous crowd estimate was a fraction of that. She went on: "So despite what the media tells you, boots on the ground definitely say something different. There is a sea of red white and blue patriotism in Trump.

"And it was amazing," she said as she strode. Then she broke into a smile as she said: "You could see the president talk … "

Fast forward to the chaos and vandalism in the Capitol. Babbitt ended up shot dead by a police officer. Details, still under investigation, remained hazy on Thursday.

Videos taken seconds after this single shot show Babbitt on the floor, bleeding from her mouth and body, as those around her scream for help and officers apparently try to clear space.

She was pronounced dead later at the hospital.

Earlier Trump, in a bellicose rally speech, told the faithful to "fight" for him. "We're going to walk down and I'll be there with you. We're going to walk down — We're going to walk down. Anyone you want, but I think right here, we're going to walk down to the Capitol … "

He did not. It was one of his casual lies. Risking nothing, Trump stayed secure as Babbitt and the others marched to the Capitol. His tough-talk event was the customary con. He wailed for a thousandth time that the election was "stolen" by the "radical left."

Lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who memorably egged on a police-union riot at City Hall in 1992, also spoke at the preplanned gathering. He called for a "trial by combat," whatever that was supposed to mean.

It is not enough to say Babbitt shouldn’t have been in a riot, pushing toward the House chamber, or that the president "supports law enforcement."

Nor will it work for embarrassed Trump fans to make up fake stories that the transgressors were part of Antifa.

It is as if Trump had sent a volunteer unit including Babbitt into an unwinnable combat situation far away. The little cosplay insurrection achieved nothing. No matter what she believed, she died in vain.

Babbitt would no doubt be alive if the Senate in 2019 had convicted Trump during impeachment and replaced him with Vice President Mike Pence, who might even have won the November election. It is hard to imagine Pence leading so recklessly and egotistically as Trump.

Early Thursday, after Congress had affirmed Biden's win, Trump acknowledged in wormy rhetoric from a spokesman that he lost the election. Hours earlier he'd vowed never to concede defeat.

Trump, for whom loyalty is always a one-way street, doesn’t always support volunteer troops like Babbitt. Decency would dictate he at least go to the funeral and pay for it with his own money. But decency has little to do with anything occurring at the White House in these final days.