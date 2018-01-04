Updated January 4, 2018 5:45 PM

Chaos and infighting are proving to be more a main event than a distraction for this administration. A rush of recent news suggests President Donald Trump has a weak grip on his own organization — and by extension, his public image.

Until recently, special advisor Steve Bannon was in touch with Trump, advising him on the GOP’s losing Senate race in Alabama.

Suddenly he’s quoted as calling campaign action by the president’s son both “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.”

Quickly the president, as you’d expect, denounces Bannon and minimizes the role he had in his victory and governance. Trump’s lawyer sends a letter demanding he stop such disparaging remarks.

Suddenly, Bannon on his radio program calls Trump “a great man” and says he supports him “day in and day out.”

Then Trump tells reporters, “I don’t know, he called me a great man last night, so he obviously changed his tune pretty quick.”

What kind of an out-of-control tabloid opera is this?

For all we know, Trump may be right or wrong when he says Bannon has “lost his mind.” But an outbreak of huge hostilities with someone on whom he relied so recently suggests a wider problem in the Oval Office given where the buck supposedly stops.

It is hard to recall such open vitriol in any executives’ inner circle, with members acting as if they owe no abiding loyalty to Trump.

Perhaps they’ve adopted a “do unto others” view of the president’s own loyalty. Or maybe, for some reason, he just can’t find devoted help.

Reince Priebus, whom the president ousted as chief of staff, was quoted at a Duke University talk last month as saying “The president a lot of times leads by faction” — as if schism were a form of leadership. Anthony Scaramucci was canned as spokesman after openly dissing the president’s closest aides.

This management or discipline problem seems to have nothing to do with any ideology or political positions.

An unrelated story that broke this week also suggests Trump lacks executive control over his own efforts. First, he made a bizarre claim of millions of illegal votes last year. Then he appointed a commission that fizzled, having produced no evidence of widespread fraud.

Trump continues to insist massive fraud exists. But elections and ballots are always controlled by states. Had members of the panel anticipated the problems they had collecting data for this politically explosive operation? Did the president or his people craft any strategy for how to conduct this probe?

Last month, Politico reports, lawmakers — mostly Democrats — had a Yale University psychiatry professor brief them privately. She reportedly told them Trump is “going to unravel, and we are seeing the signs.” Whether this is right or wrong, the fact that anyone takes it seriously on Capitol Hill is significant.

On Oct. 8, Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tennessee) tweeted in response to a Trump insult: “It’s a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning.”

The remarkable thing is what didn’t happen: Corker’s colleagues did not strenuously dispute the analysis.

Again, that doesn’t make the claim correct, but it shows how Trump’s own party doesn’t reflexively rally to his side as they might have with another GOP president.

Trump’s odd “nuclear button” tweet against North Korean dictator Kim Jung Un raised doubt among experts as to whether his poses are even relevant to events in the region.

That may be why he said Thursday: “Does anybody really believe that talks and dialogue would be going on between North and South Korea right now if I wasn’t firm, strong and willing to commit our total ‘might’ against the North?”

It was a cry for respect, a protest that he is in executive control.