President Donald Trump insists on peddling the notion that his Russia scandal really was a Ukraine scandal.

His motive is clear: believing in a plot against him by Democrats and Ukrainians could justify his using U.S. policy for his own political purposes.

Then there are facts. In a live call-in to the Fox TV network on Nov. 22, Trump wove a very sloppy tale.

“A lot of it had to do, they say, with Ukraine,” he said. “It’s very interesting. They have the server, right? From the DNC, Democratic National Committee. The FBI went in, and they told them, 'Get out of here, we’re not giving it to you.' They gave the server to CrowdStrike, or whatever it’s called, which is a company owned by a very wealthy Ukrainian, and I still want to see that server.

"You know, the FBI has never gotten that server. That’s a big part of this whole thing. Why did they give it to a Ukrainian company?”

Fox's Steve Doocy asked: "Are you sure they did that? Are you sure they gave it to Ukraine?”

“Well, that’s what the word is,” the president said.

Nearly everything he said rang false.

U.S. intelligence agencies firmly concluded that Russians hacked the DNC in 2016. The California-based CrowdStrike company, called in to respond, isn't Ukrainian and has worked for both major parties.

The way it works is, CrowdStrike reportedly gleaned what techs call an "image" of hard drives and memories of affected devices. Authorities say this was shared with them, and no machines are reported missing.

Rather passively, Trump's top aides have tiptoed around his "server" story.

Attorney General William Barr has traveled to other countries in reviewing the origins of the Russia probe, so far with no clear results. Meanwhile, a report from his department's inspector general, Michael Horowitz isn't expected to help Trump's assertion of "Spygate," having found no evidence the FBI put undercovers or informants in his campaign.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last week: "Any time there is information that indicates that any country has messed with American elections, we not only have a right, but a duty, to make sure we chase that down." But Pompeo did not single out Ukraine.

White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney sounded as if he'd let a cat out of the bag in October by conceding at a news conference that Trump delayed security aid to Ukraine to get its president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to announce probes that appeared to be aimed at Democrats.

“Did he … mention to me the corruption related to the DNC server?" Mulvaney said. "Absolutely. No question about it. But that’s it. That’s why we held up the money."

Mulvaney soon walked back this quid pro quo statement. But he alluded to "the corruption related to the DNC server" without expressing doubt about it.

No wonder White House bigs wish to avoid facing the House impeachment panel. At the least, it could be embarrassing.