When it comes to "investigations" drummed up by President Donald Trump, the track record is dismal.

Before his election, Trump tried to feed the falsehood that President Barack Obama was born in Kenya. "An 'extremely credible source' has called my office and told me that @BarackObama's birth certificate is a fraud," Trump tweeted on Aug. 6, 2012.

Seven years later, we still don't know whether Trump made up the source, the tip or both.

“I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD,” he declared on Twitter five days after taking office. This echoed hollow claims that there were millions of illegal votes for Hillary Clinton.

Less than two years later the investigative panel he created disbanded.

To nobody's surprise, they found nothing.

Then came Russiagate. Trump & Co. let the faithful believe fired former FBI Director James Comey would be prosecuted.

That promise died after Attorney General William Barr's Justice Department reviewed the facts.

“To all those who’ve spent two years talking about me ‘going to jail’ or being a ‘liar and a leaker,’ ” Comey responded, "ask yourselves why you still trust people who gave you bad information for so long, including the president."

The man had a point.

Now, Barr goes overseas, belatedly chasing a way to discredit former special counsel Robert Mueller's report and ensnare Democrats — though never mind Barr's having said Mueller cleared Trump.

There is always a chance that Barr's current probe will hit pay dirt. But as before, the premise sounds far-fetched.

As Mueller established, a Maltese professor, Joseph Mifsud, had talked with Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos about Russian intelligence on opponent Hillary Clinton.

Chatter about this offer got back to American authorities. Investigation followed. Mueller in his report described Mifsud as having had "connections to Russia."

Now the Trump team is pushing the idea that it was all a big setup to entrap the GOP candidate. They've made a show of looking to interview Mifsud.

But Papadopoulos admitted two years ago to lying to federal agents about his contacts with Kremlin-connected Russians.

Common sense should tell you that whoever Mifsud is or was seems to have no bearing on anything other than what Trump wishes to believe or tell others about his own Russia fiasco.

If Barr can craft a more detailed conspiracy theory, we'll hear about it. If he comes up short, don't expect him to say so.

When Trump openly asked authorities in Ukraine and China to investigate American citizens — ex-Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter — he clearly bent his presidential role and U.S. foreign policy in pursuit of a political benefit.

But there seems to be little prospect that any foreign country will investigate, prosecute or persecute Trump's rivals for him without something in exchange — missiles, tariff relief, what have you.

If anything, bringing up Hunter Biden's cozy-looking employment by the giant Naftogaz company has splashed back onto Trump and adviser Rudy Giuliani.

What began as a congressional inquiry over Trump seeking a political favor from Ukraine's president now seems to be turning up evidence that the president's cronies sought a piece of Naftogaz themselves.

As reported by The Associated Press, a clique of businessmen and GOP donors boasted of connections to Giuliani and Trump while trying to put in new management board there.

Their plan was to then steer lucrative contracts to companies controlled by Trump allies, according to AP.

Figuring in the story is Energy Secretary Rick Perry. He was reportedly going to bat for candidates for Naftogaz's board, including one of Perry's past campaign donors from Texas.

The question now is whether Barr can cook up a counterscandal that will offset the one fueling impeachment. Given Team Trump's sleuthing record, the chances for credibility are small.

At this late hour, Trump might wish to defend against impeachment — rather than carry out his own pie-in-the-sky investigations.