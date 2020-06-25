If this answer to a reporter's question had come out of Joe Biden's mouth, you might chalk it up as another trademark gaffe. But the statement comes from President Donald Trump. And it perked up ears because it strayed so far from his perpetual boasting that he's a winner and his foes are losers.

Trump posed in the sun before some steel slats that make up part his far-from-finished border barrier. That's where the reporter from the Phoenix Fox News affiliate asked him to respond to Biden's statement that he couldn't guarantee if he's elected the project would continue.

“No, he’ll complete it. You’d have a revolution if they didn’t do it," Trump replied in part.

Wait. What's that again?

A bit later Trump added: "Hopefully he won’t get the chance, I’m not sure he would even know the difference.”

By now we know how careless Trump can be with words and facts. Still, it is not like him to allow the hypothetical premise of his losing, even if he figured Fox would faithfully reflect his talking points.

The president said Biden "will complete" the wall although Congress still hasn't funded the job and asserted that his opponent favors "open borders." Despite his threat of backlash "if they didn't do it," polls have suggested otherwise.

Trump visited Arizona in part to highlight completion of "more than 200 miles of powerful border wall" with Mexico — despite a June 19 report by his Department of Homeland Security that only "three miles of new border wall system [have been] constructed in locations where no barriers previously existed."

Trump and his inner circle reportedly doubted well into the 2016 campaign that he would win and were surprised when he did. During that race he asserted the election would be rigged against him, just as he does now in warning about expansion of mail-in balloting because of COVID-19.

But polls showing Biden with a lead may be rattling Trump's confidence. The president gets more credit for the good pre-pandemic economy than he does for other parts of his performance. Taking aim at that, Biden warned in Pennsylvania on Thursday, "There are no miracles coming." Of the incumbent, Biden said: “Amazingly, he hasn’t grasped the most basic fact of this crisis: To fix the economy we have to get control over the virus."

Trump may not suddenly see the benefits of modesty. But his odd statement about Biden and the wall hints that he recognizes he might lose in November.