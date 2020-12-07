When Donald Trump had his flock chanting "Lock her up" in 2016, some wondered if this meant that if as president, he would get law enforcement to act against Hillary Clinton or any other political rival regardless of whether a crime had occurred.

Much as he raged and demanded it, an anti-Democratic inquisition never gained real-life traction. Trump's demand that Ukraine go after then-potential political opponent Joe Biden backfired badly. Now that Trump is on his way out, the question has been raised as to whether his any of his actions merit criminal charges from which he was protected by his lofty position in government.

Andrew Weissmann, senior prosecutor in the Mueller investigation that yielded numerous convictions related to the Russia probe, published in a recent commentary in which he argued that "the next attorney general should investigate Mr. Trump and, if warranted, prosecute him for potential federal crimes."

"We amassed ample evidence to support a charge that Mr. Trump obstructed justice," Weissmann wrote. "That view is widely shared. Shortly after our report was issued, hundreds of former prosecutors concluded that the evidence supported such a charge."

Trump dangled pardons to influence active cases, asked his counsel to crush the probe by firing Robert Mueller, then lie about it, and withheld documents from the impeachment inquiry that might include incriminating information, Weissmann argued.

As president-elect, Biden hasn't encouraged a "lock-him-up" position, but hasn't ruled out the possibility of some cases not of his choosing being filed against Trump at some point.

"I will not do what this president does and use the Justice Department as my vehicle to insist that something happened," Biden told NBC News' Lester Holt in an interview Nov. 24. Incoming White House chief of staff Ron Klain told ABC News: "Joe Biden is not going to tell the Justice Department who to investigate or who not to investigate."

Spending at Trump's hotel in Washington, D.C., and other transactions have raised issues under the Constitution's emoluments clause. It bars federal officials from receiving gifts or profits from foreign states. The D.C. attorney general has been pursuing a civil case. The allegation is that Trump's inaugural committee illegally overpaid his family business by as much as $1.1 million for events held at the Trump International Hotel in January 2017, as The New York Times summed it up on Monday. Such cases, however, may be considered moot in court once he leaves office.

For now, the most likely possibility of Trump drawing hard criminal scrutiny rests with a pending probe by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's office. He and New York State Attorney General Letitia James are exploring whether he misled tax authorities, banks or business partners.

Trump has been talking about a preemptive pardon for himself, and for members of his family and inner circle, before he loses presidential privileges on Jan. 20.

Such a solution, however, isn't believed to apply to state charges if they occur, only federal cases. Trump has insisted he has the power to pardon himself but this has never been tested in court.

The tacit admission that crimes may have been committed that such pardons might entail might not worry him. At no point in his presidency, or even before it, has Trump expressed a typical citizen's confidence that the U.S. judiciary is basically on the level.

Will chants of "Lock him up!" yet echo in mainstream political circles? That may depend on how Trump conducts himself in office, and in his business, from here forward, both regarding pardons and disputes involving taxes. We're unlikely to know right away. Such cases take time. It will be interesting to see if Trump acts as if he has something to hide even with no election race pending.