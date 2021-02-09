The beginning of the end beckons for twin right-wing hoaxes of 2020. The election proved legitimate; so did the medical rationale for masks and distancing. False denials of both facts now lose power as the exhaust fumes of the Donald Trump administration fade. Even the ex-president's C-list team of impeachment lawyers gives no hint of trying to revive his election-fraud canards against President Joe Biden. No, the lawyers' best argument is that the First Amendment allows Trump the right to mislead with weaponized words.

Other Republican postures are as weak.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) told infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci in a hearing last May: "I don't think you're the end-all. I don't think you're the one person who gets to make a decision." Nobody had made an "end-all" assertion, of course, but Paul wanted to deride state precautions against COVID-19 in tune with Trump. Paul, who'd caught the virus, recently shunned wearing a mask in the Senate.

Trump's vote hoax and virus hoax explicitly crossed paths when he tried to deter mail-in balloting expanded as a health measure for citizens.

Even one of the lawyers now on Trump's impeachment defense team went to court against the president last year, charging he had "no evidence in support" of the claim that mail voting breeds fraud.

An impressive chronological video of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, showed Tuesday in the Senate impeachment proceedings, rekindled political emotions and adrenaline. But the event's lethal moment has passed. For better or worse Biden is president, the Capitol is functioning, rioters and Trump are facing possible criminal and civil fallout.

Both the vote canard and the virus canard cost citizens' lives. The political mood may now turn away from frantic, and toward exhaustion. This is an off-year for national elections.

Making political statements with riot videos, as Senate Democrats did Tuesday, surely resounds. Most likely, footage of violent anti-police demonstrations in U.S. cities last year won some votes for Trump.

As a mayoral candidate in 1993, Republican Rudy Giuliani ran campaign ads, over and over, that showed scenes from the lethal Crown Heights violence two summers earlier, including rioters overturning a police car. Giuliani won the election. Nearly three decades later, there was the ex-mayor, blustering at the Trump rally Jan. 6 about "trial by combat."

"Q-Anon" believers, who glorified Trump in occult myths, took part in the Capitol invasion and thought their hero would chase out "deep state" conspirators to restore his power.

All of it proved as idiotic as it sounded. But now there is Q buzz about March 4, and a magical swearing-in for Trump. The ex-president's hotel in Washington has raised its rates for the date, according to news reports. While some hoaxes endure, however, more accounts are emerging of people acting to dispel the rumors.

Whether Republican leaders continue to bend and pander to irrational cults remains to be seen. Mainstream Democrats in New York City seem to have stopped echoing fevered "defund the police" shouts of last summer. Extreme slogans are perishable. At least they won't be fanned for a while from the White House.