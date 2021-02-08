Former President Donald Trump is ducking the chance to confront his accusers face to face. This week his actions, his faction and his legacy go on trial at the Capitol, the scene of the riot he allegedly incited.

When the proceedings end, Republicans who remain loyal to a man whose grip on their party may soon weaken — even after he drew more votes than any other losing presidential candidate — will have been forced to go on the record.

Like Trump's first impeachment a year ago, this will amount to a legally authorized exercise in Democratic Party solidarity.

A key question looms: Can the so-called ‘MAGA’ movement survive very long with its catchphrases and slogans already curdling into self-parody?

Some illustrations:

"Law and Order": Watch the videos from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and note the deaths, injuries and property damage, to get a full idea of what this really meant to the Trump camp.

"America First": The U.S. leads the world in deaths and cases from a pandemic Trump spent months trying to dismiss while suggesting quack treatments.

"Stop the steal": The steal that was stopped turned out to be GOP efforts to nullify the preference of a record 81 million Joe Biden voters.

"Lock her up": Think about who from Trump’s 2016 campaign was getting locked up before he pardoned them.

"Build that wall": An incomplete replacement of border barriers featuring a private funding scandal.

"Sleepy Joe": So far Biden seems awake and alert enough to function in the job.

"Snowflakes": An alleged pro-Trump trespasser in a memorable costume demanded and got organic food in jail and said Trump should have helped him.

"Fake news": See the very real multibillion-dollar defamation suits filed against Trump surrogates who baselessly said a fix by U.S. election machine companies.

"Spygate": Not a shred of evidence surfaced that the Obama administration "spied" on Trump's campaign despite all the resources available to the Trump White House,

Trump's past record of business enterprises includes many failures, including bankrupt casinos, a discredited Trump University and a failed football league and team.

Several reactionary movements have gone the same way, The shabby antics of Sen. Joe McCarthy lasted for five years before Republican colleagues decided they'd seen enough. For that matter the "Know Nothing" movement crested in the 1850s, and we all know how things worked out for the southern Confederacy.

Upon departing the White House for Florida for the last time on Jan. 20, Trump said cryptically: "We will be back in some form." Whether he or his adherents regain the momentum to keep a grip on the GOP, or start a new party, or wield elite government power again with the help of new allies, looks less than probable.

If MAGA were a stock listing, the "smart money" might be on selling about now. The future seems bleak for this Trump "movement." Democrats now in power will try to make it more so.