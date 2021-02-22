False alarms about widespread election fraud have long served as an argument for new rules and restrictions on voting. After weeks of frivolous lawsuits, White House propaganda and fake "evidence," this systemic-fraud narrative proved a bigger burlesque than ever before. But red state Republicans are wedded to their spiel against "the steal" as a tactical defense against high turnout among minority voters, which favors Democrats.

Controversy over new election "security" measures thus escalates. In Georgia, where the GOP surprisingly lost the presidential vote and both U.S. Senate seats, party lawmakers are pushing to contain early and mail-in balloting that encouraged big participation despite the coronavirus pandemic.

At the state Capitol, Republican Rep. Barry Fleming this month introduced legislation hours before a hastily-called House hearing. The measure would require ID of absentee voters for the first time. It also would limit the use of mobile voting units and ban counties from holding early voting on Sundays, when "souls to the polls" turnout drives that are popular with Black voters often take place.

This is the same state where ex-President Donald Trump, after he'd lost, sought to browbeat GOP election officials into changing vote totals in his favor. The demand was refused.

Next Tuesday the U.S. Supreme Court is due to hear oral arguments in a pair of voting rights cases from Arizona, another battleground state that went to Democrat Joe Biden. The outcome could change the way courts view allegations of discriminatory voting rules.

One case involves voters who do not appear on the rolls at a particular precinct and are allowed to cast votes there by provisional ballot. If a voter is found to be in the wrong precinct, the whole ballot gets tossed out, even if it was cast for statewide offices such as U.S. senator or governor. Democrats are challenging the policy.

The other involves a law against so-called ballot harvesting. Arizona makes it a felony to collect and deliver another person’s completed ballot, unless the intermediary is a family member, caregiver, mail carrier or an election official.

Legal schemes to stop Biden from assuming the presidency he won with a margin of more than 7 million votes failed so badly in court that one Trump fundraiser demanded the return of more than $2.5 million he gave the cause.

Financier Fred Eshelman, based in North Carolina, sent the funds to an "election integrity" group called True the Vote. The group privately assured supporters it was on the verge of revealing illegal Democratic election schemes — only to have the assertion collapse and be replaced by another hollow allegation, Eshelman's case suggests.

Recently a nonpartisan, nonprofit research corporation called MITRE issued an analysis that searched, but found nothing to support assertions that votes were fixed or faked in any of eight battleground states. There was "no evidence of fraud, manipulation, or uncorrected error," including in the performance of Dominion voting machines, the authors said.

Election fraud across America keeps proving very rare, according to the liberal Brennan Center for Justice, which proclaims on its website: "Voter fraud is unacceptable, but we must find solutions that address actual problems instead of imposing policies that make it harder for millions of eligible Americans to participate in our democracy." The controversy goes on uninterrupted by the Trump fiasco.