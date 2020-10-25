These are their stories, and the candidates are sticking to them, right down to the end of the campaign next week. Joe Biden is working to come off as credibly populist. Donald Trump, as always, is making grandiose claims of success.

Biden will keep hammering at Trump's passive response to the coronavirus pandemic that's killed 223,000 Americans. Trump will keep painting Biden's seniority in public life as a minus, and will continue to try to create a stink from a still-supposed scandal.

Ordinarily the challenger attacks the incumbent’s record while the incumbent, in response, calls the opponent’s proposed solutions extreme or impractical.

The old template was visible, roughly, in their final debate last Thursday. But Trump’s defense was mostly attempted offense — much of it based on inaccuracies.

Trump's pitch had the familiar disputed themes. Democrats in lesser positions than his allegedly wrecked the economy by failing to "reopen" when he wished amid a pandemic spread. A "phony witch hunt" caused his serious Russia problem. Falsely, he said 2.2 million people had been expected to die of the virus.

Some of Trump's spews made no more sense than they had earlier. Trump said something about climate activists limiting the size of windows in buildings, about wind farms as cancer-causing polluters and bird-killers, and about how Biden, who comes from Scranton, Pa., doesn’t really come from Scranton, Pa.

That last one sounded a little like the myth that Barack Obama didn't really come from Hawaii.

There were other echoes of 2016 debate tactics.

Four years ago Trump, who has been accused in multiple sexual assaults, all of which he denies, had a pre-debate appearance with several of Bill Clinton's accusers to rattle opponent Hillary Clinton. This time, the Trump campaign trotted out Anthony Bobulinski, an ex-partner of Biden's son Hunter, to make accusations.

Last time, the president's campaign got an October surprise involving emails found on an outside party's laptop. This time, Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giluiani are trying for a reprise, again involving a laptop.

Russian hacking into U.S. election databases, according to Trump's own intelligence agency appointees, again raises concerns about foreign interference. Once again, Trump complains Democrats are burdening him unfairly with "Russia Russia Russia."

Biden fended off Trump's allegations of radicalism by pointing out that he won the Democratic primaries after disagreeing with leftier candidates.

With most minds made up, whatever either candidate says generally will be accepted by his supporters and rejected by the other side. Each day the heat of the sloganeering will build. The arguments and reasoning, such as we've heard them, are done.