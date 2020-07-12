Every national political campaign dramatizes the perceived negatives of the rival. But this time out, President Donald Trump may face special challenges frightening voters away from Joe Biden's candidacy, especially with so many Americans disapproving of the incumbent's own performance.

The problem begins with the Trump campaign's motive to persuade enough mainstream voters that challenger Biden represents a danger from the left. This may be a difficult task. During the Democratic primaries, the anti-Biden rhetoric from Sens. Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren made the former vice president out to be quite the opposite — pro-corporate, centrist and accommodating to Republicans.

So to help sell the unlikely canard of Biden as threatening a socialist takeover, Trump is trying out the notion that his foe is too feebleminded to be aware he's used by the "radical left." But a Trump attempt at this late date to impugn another person's mental faculties invites harsh assessment of his own conduct.

Anti-Trump ads already portray the president as failing to show he understands data and advice. They play on his constant mendacity, his slurring words, and his blurted non-sentences. Fair or not, there is also cringeworthy video of his troubles with steps and ramps and a curious need to use two hands to drink water.

Trump's claim of having "aced" a "recent" cognitive test only makes skeptics suspect that he's embellishing or fabricating outright another triumphant tale of his greatness. It will be interesting to see if anyone on his team can show what he's talking about.

Claims that Biden is coddling extremists, such as those who would "defund the police," also leave Trump exposed to counterpunching. The Biden camp is well aware that Trump has proven diffident about renouncing white supremacists, especially those who seem to support him.

China could represent another glass house for the president. Trump has tried to depict Biden as a tool of the People's Republic. He defensively exaggerates the impact of the U.S. restrictions on travel from that region. But Biden cites the president having praised for weeks China's response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan and a refusal to engage his own advisers' warnings about the spread.

For every shot Trump & Co. take at Hunter Biden landing overseas jobs for which he had little or no qualification, his father's campaign could point to the advantaged business activities of daughter Ivanka Trump in China, and of son Donald Trump Jr. in India, and the personal interests of son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner.

And now that Trump has commuted the felony sentence of his convicted adviser Roger Stone, how convincingly can Biden be branded the more corrupt candidate of the two? Will Attorney General William Barr's assigned probe of the roots of the Russiagate investigation help the president when results are released in the fall?

When Trump ran in 2016, opponent Hillary Clinton had a record in government that was fair game to attack, from her mishandling emails at the State Department to real questions about how to address potential conflicts between the family foundation and her public role if she won. Trump had no record in government, not even an appointed role, and his failed businesses, blurry finances and character issues didn't hurt his takeover of the Republican Party.

As attacks go, Biden seems satisfied so far to use the weapons Trump hands him.

In the 2020 war of the negatives, Trump has a record to defend. For a while it included economic upticks and no new wars. Now it includes diverting U.S. diplomacy in a failed bid to jam up Clinton and Biden, attempts to meddle in criminal justice investigations, assigning aides with dubious qualifications, punishing official monitors and even Benghazi-like questions about how he responds to threats to Americans overseas.

The Biden record in the White House can only be viewed as derivative of the Barack Obama record. Trump has been obsessively devoted to tearing that legacy down at every turn, even without an election at hand. Raise the specter of "corruption," and a discussion follows of Trump's self-serving pardons and favors to special interests follows.

Both candidates can be expected to exaggerate the failings of the opposition. That's the election process we know. The question is which attacks and counter-attacks will resonate as true, and whose house has more exposed glass ready to shatter.