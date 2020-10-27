U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan on Tuesday rejected the Justice Department’s unusual bid to defend President Donald Trump in a personal defamation lawsuit. The fact that Trump & Co. tried this gambit at all shows how entitled the president feels regarding official privileges.

If Joe Biden beats Trump in next week's election, the veteran Democrat gets a chance to look like a reformer. Trump's constant chafing against the simplest ethical restraints could be a hidden gift to whoever succeeds him. The next president, taking office in either 2021 or 2025, will only need to restore common-sense distinctions between personal and government business to look like a paragon of good government.

Trump's loose standards on this front make it clear why he, his adult sons, and his campaign aides cling so fiercely to their embellished narrative of how Hunter Biden used his family name for business purposes overseas.

If only more people believed in the significance of the Hunter story — no mattter what the facts show — it would compensate for Trump's own issues with self-dealing.

If his father wins, political associates of the new president will want Hunter Biden kept at a visible distance from the White House. First-family nepotism will instantly be out of fashion.

In 1996, Sen. Bob Dole, frustrated that GOP allegations of opponent President Bill Clinton's wrongdoing weren't catching fire on time, exclaimed: "Where's the outrage?" It didn't work for him. This year, outrage is in plentiful supply on many fronts.

On Monday night Trump used the White House to host a self-boosting pre-election ceremony marking the swearing-in of his third appointee to the Supreme Court, Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Over the summer Trump took the unorthodox step of giving his Republican National Convention address from the same site.

Trump's more dubious orders could be rescinded easily. On Monday, the head of an advisory council on federal pay, whom Trump appointed, quit his job to protest a recent executive order that eliminates civil service protections for key federal employees.

"I have concluded that as a matter of conscience, I can no longer serve him or his Administration," Federal Salary Council Chair Ron Sanders announced, calling the order nothing more than a political-loyalty test.

Also Monday, a senior Trump appointee rescinded a federal regulation aimed at shielding the editorial independence of the Voice of America and other U.S.-funded media outlets. VOA has declined to reflect Trump's more unhinged rhetoric about the "China virus" and reported on Vice President Mike Pence's refusal to wear a mask.

For years Trump aides have openly defied the Hatch Act, aimed at keeping government employees from using their jobs for partisan purposes. Many policy speeches and presentations in the executive branch cannot be distinguished from political promotions and attack ads.

Under the circumstances, obeying the Hatch Act would not be a pathbreaking step, just a return to standard practice.

Besting Trump on integrity issues demands no political initiative. Any president could refrain from negotiating political favors from foreign governments.

Or let independent investigations take their course. Or tell obvious truths in a massive health crisis. In fact most elected officials in America would find these "reforms" easy to enact.