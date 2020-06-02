The world's most widely-watched simulation on Monday featured President Donald Trump posing with a Bible at St. John's Church — after authorities forced demonstrators to flee to make way for the celebrity-in-chief's latest photo-op.

This highly-protected "event" was clearly crafted to simulate courage, profess resolve, and most urgently, eclipse Trump's silent presence in a basement bunker the previous night with the lights turned off at the White House. It didn't seem to matter that those who run the church — disgracefully damaged by rioters in a fire — clearly were less than thrilled about the president making it a campaign prop. Sometimes, alternative facts appear to require photo documentation.

Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington told NPR: "He held up his Bible after speaking [of an] inflammatory militarized approach to the wounds of our nation … He did not pray. He did not offer a word of balm or condolence to those who are grieving."

It was an advertising shoot, and a special one at that. Trump laughably held the Good Book upside down and backward. If it were an American flag, he'd have been signaling distress.

Perhaps one of the president's more cultish followers will post the blunder's "secret significance" on the Web. Or maybe it will turn out Trump just wasn't paying attention. Somebody at some point will offer an answer, and it will no longer matter.

When simulating statesmanship, Trump gets photographed with foreign leaders, even when no new agreements are reached or are even close. On Tuesday, he posed on Twitter in his old role as reality-show executive, railing against Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, brother Chris Cuomo, a TV journalist, and Mayor Bill de Blasio. Te pillorying had zero impact as usual.

Trump apparently thinks it's a good idea to echo the pre-disgrace Richard Nixon by tweeting his slogans "Silent majority!" and "Law & Order!" without context. The launching of tear-gas canisters in Washington on Monday commemorated the 1960s better than any Woodstock revival. Convicted Trump political associate Roger Stone has a Nixon tattoo on his back. The denunciation of radicals and anarchists also signifies a political re-enactment.

Republican Trump galvanizes the right-wing base but has effectively surrendered so-called blue states to Democratic domination. As a result, his telephone conference with governors this week didn't even qualify as a professional tabletop exercise. Compromise, united crisis strategy and governance weren't the point. Talking tough about looters is a political win-win, a matter of popular consensus, especially in swing states. It requires no difficult action on Trump's part.

Trump as the incumbent pretends many things for many audiences. He play-acts the bold libertarian when he shuns a COVID-19 mask and complains from the sidelines about lockdowns. He preaches the rule of law, except of course when fending off law-enforcement and impeachment and denouncing the FBI and the "deep state." He even plays the maverick scientist, citing imaginary cures for a national plague and denying environmental threats.

Amid all the chaos, the first truly simulated presidency continues to unfold.