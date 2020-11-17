People who once held important positions in government keep plunging down the rabbit hole of senseless conspiracy stories and empty allegations, all in the service of President Donald Trump’s emotional needs.

After it became clear that the president would lose reelection, ex-House Speaker Newt Gingrich immediately signed on to the notion that Biden could only have won through fraud. "It's time for us to get mad," Gingrich declared Nov. 6. "This is what I came to conclude after spending the last several days puzzling over what we are seeing in the 2020 election."

One might argue that Gingrich blew his credibility as a public figure awhile back. Twenty-two years ago he was forced out of his post after losing the confidence of his Republican conference. Nobody brings this up any more when he gives his advice on television. But he sometimes still falls out of step with his party.

"Robert Mueller is a superb choice to be special counsel. His reputation is impeccable for honesty and integrity. Media should now calm down," Gingrich tweeted in 2017. Later, as the investigation began to look serious and Trump seemed to panic, Gingrich backtracked and joined the GOP chorus of condemnation against Mueller, a Republican.

Ex-Mayor Rudy Giuliani signed up early for a front-and-center role as a Trump toady, living in a perpetual audition for his client. Giuliani's hollow and undisciplined attacks on Mueller, Hunter Biden and state electoral systems based on wisps of data and debunked charges leave him looking fevered and ridiculous. He never seems to succeed in proving anything useful to his client or party.

"What happened to him?" Giuliani's ex-admirers have asked for years.

Trump’s history of launching baseless smears has evoked the late Sen. Joe McCarthy to whom Trump mentor Roy Cohn was a close and loyal aide. But there’s a key distinction.

McCarthy simply muddied the reputations of his targets. Trump gets sycophants to squander whatever credibility they may have, except among the committed, in a fever to serve him. Ironically the government officials that the Trump crew targeted for purging — from the State Department, the FBI, and health and environmental agencies — emerged with their credential intact.

The task seems to require swallowing all intellectual pride. Ex -Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee asserted last year that after reelection Trump would be entitled to a third term. This from a man who said of Trump in 2015: "The dumbest thing people can do is give him more attention."

Ex-Westchester District Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s baseless voter-fraud claims on the Fox network reportedly helped get her suspended recently. Her electoral career brought its share of embarrassments. But state Republicans in 2006 found Pirro suitable to nominate for state attorney general, a race she lost lopsidedly.

Vice President Mike Pence and Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham, Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz also sacrifice their own credibility these days on the altar of Trumpism as he doubles down on the preposterous claim that he won the 2020 election.

For Trump the preciousness of his "victory" fantasy seems to grow the more unreal it becomes. On Monday, the popular-vote advantage for Biden approached six million as GOP election lawsuits continued to collapse into a source of national ridicule.

But that's to be expected in Trump's aging, protected topsy-turvey world. Credibility and common sense are valued less every day in an electoral carnival that goes on regardless of the season.