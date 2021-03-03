Now a constant drumbeat of real news buries ex-President Donald Trump's fictional narratives, possibly for good. Ever since he lost the election, Trump has received public attention less on his own terms than at any point since 2015. This change was delayed, but not avoided, by his weeks of fevered insistence he really had won.

Six weeks into the Biden administration, the triumphant Trump buzz wanes, especially for his old clique of allies.

On Wednesday a new report from the Pentagon inspector general said former White House physician Ronny Jackson made "sexual and denigrating " comments about a female subordinate and engaged in inappropriate use of alcohol.

This might represent an epilogue to an old controversy except for two key facts. Jackson’s special bond with Trump had helped win him a congressional seat in Texas. And the report detailed how the former White House team had hindered a complete probe of the allegations.

"We could not review these matters fully because of the Office of the White House Counsel’s insistence about being present at all interviews of current employees who interacted with (Dr.) Jackson and had knowledge relevant to this investigation. We determined that the potential chilling effect of their presence would prevent us from receiving accurate testimony," the report said.

Instead, investigators turned to former employees for information.

Other former Trump aides left behind evidence of fiascoes. As reported by Politico this week, former trade adviser Peter Navarro wrote a dossier falsely accusing colleague Victoria Coates, then a national security adviser, of being 'Anonymous,' author of an op-ed and then a book depicting Trump as an erratic autocrat.

On Wednesday it was revealed that the Transportation Department’s inspector general asked the Justice Department in December to consider a criminal investigation of then Secretary Elaine Chao for possible ethics violations. Trump officials declined.

Fresher inquiries are brewing, with Trump's ability to deflect or control them in doubt. In Georgia, Fulton County prosecutors were expected to appear before a grand jury this week in their probe of attempts by the ex-president and associates, was banned from YouTube again this week for keeping up his false election accusations.

In further Trump fallout, the House scrapped plans for a Thursday session after security officials warned of a possible plot by an unnamed militant group to breach the Capitol. Right-wing extremists for weeks have asserted that March 4 is the "true Inauguration Day" when Trump will by some magic be sworn in for a second term.

One year ago, the servility of Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) toward Trump might have boosted him in some quarters for statewide office in New York. These days it may be better for any potential GOP candidate for New York governor to have had little or no association with the twice-impeached ex-president.

Trump's brief emergence at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida over the weekend just wasn't going to be the same show as in the old days. While in office, anything Trump said was of general interest for how it might reflect on national policy. The buzz this time involved his possible 2024 aspirations, which are not so immediately relevant. From afar his performance seemed lower-energy.

With his Twitter account closed, Trump can no longer broadcast his own instant cyber-reality while hunkering down in Mar-a-Lago. Negative accounts spilling out of his chaotic term will continue to draw public interest. There is little that he, his party, or his ardent fan base can do to reverse that.