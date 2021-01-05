Sometimes President Donald Trump sounds like one of those disturbed people who begins a strange story in the middle. On Monday he began one of his plaintive rants at a rally for incumbent U.S. senators in Georgia by saying: "Hello Georgia. By the way, there's no way we lost Georgia. There's no way."

This got cheers from the faithful, which clearly gratified the sore loser on stage.

After his circus of denial ends, or moves to the next locale, and after a new president and Congress take office, Washington drama most likely will focus on how the people's government works or does not work in a post-Trump landscape.

The possibilities are not unlimited.

Emerging from Tuesday's pair of runoffs in Georgia, the Senate could end up 50-50 Democratic and Republican, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris a potential tiebreaker. Or, it could be 51-49 Republican. Or 52-48 Republican.

If the Senate majority holds on, leader Mitch McConnell becomes the nation's top Republican elected official. He will no longer have an eager signatory in the White House for legislation desired by his caucus. On the upside, McConnell (R-Ky.) also won't need to mollify a dysfunctional executive, and could begin exercising power as he did under President Barack Obama by obstructing Democratic programs and appointments.

Even when both houses of Congress belonged to Republicans, they rejected some of Trump's most screamed-for priorities. The southern border wall was treated as a joke and never had a chance of full funding. No promised sweeping health care bill was ever agreed on to replace the Obamacare that they cursed. Most foreign dealings, policies and treaties under Trump didn't change so much as drift and lapse.

From Biden's point of view, the Senate could pose a problem, even if he has only the sparsest of Democratic majorities. But it also could provide an alibi if he fails to enact strong policies that his party's base wants on the environment, coronavirus relief, tuition relief, medical insurance, wages and taxes.

How much could the Biden government carry out the kind of change that frightens conservatives? The body's loudest progressive voices such as Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders can't be expected to rule the roost.

As for Georgia, Trump's reaction to the eventual outcome feels predictable. If Republicans lose, he'll probably fault those who did not fully indulge his own hysteria about his own election results. If Republicans win, he'll undoubtedly take credit. What he actually wishes to happen to McConnell, or if he even cares, is unclear — and quite possibly irrelevant.