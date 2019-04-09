Sen. Bernie Sanders drew questions because he kept putting off disclosure of his tax filings.

So what? President Donald Trump no longer even pretends he will reveal his own.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren made a wispy claim to having Native American roots.

Big deal. Trump keeps saying for some odd reason that his Bronx-born father came from Germany.

Sen. Corey Booker got money and support from the pharmaceutical industry.

But drugmaker Pfizer also gave $1 million to Trump's inauguration fund.

The Democrats mentioned here belong to a long list of potential party nominees. In the year ahead, the potential hovers for scandal, secret, mudslinging and attack among the party pack. Does that dynamic change as they vie to face a president who paid hush money to a porn star and won in 2016 despite the famous "grab 'em" recording?

Ideally, all that would count in assessing candidates is how people think each of them would handle the job, protect citizens' liberties, and uphold the Constitution.

Could Trump's controversial conduct carry a new lesson in how we assess a nominee? Despite low approval numbers, Trump seems to have a fine chance of re-election.

The value a challenger's biography offers is a hint of how he or she might run the White House.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has a habit of being openly hands-on, huggy and touchy with women, as well as men. In light of #MeToo, would Biden's habits matter in a one-on-one general election, given that more than 20 women stepped forward over several decades to accuse Trump of sexual misconduct?

Some progressives question how Sen. Kamala Harris defends her “smart-on-crime” criminal-justice approach given the hard-line policies she enforced as San Francisco's district attorney and California's attorney general.

But just this week it emerged that the incumbent president told Border Patrol agents in Harris's home state to turn back migrants despite the fact that doing so would be illegal.

Ex-aides accused Sen. Amy Klobuchar of raining abuse on her staff. As president Trump one-ups her, having publicly humiliated his former secretary of state, his former attorney general, and his former defense secretary, to name a few.

Pete Buttigieg is the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Beto O'Rourke a former Texas Congressman. Short on big-league experience? Trump never served a day in any elected, military or appointed public office before he was sworn in as president.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand hails from a family steeped in Albany Democratic machine politics. But Trump, even as he claims to be self-made, was a real estate heir whose father Fred benefited from connections in the Brooklyn Democratic machine.

Character is always an issue in a presidential campaign. How it will be compared in this one bears special attention.