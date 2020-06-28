Fretting has officially begun in the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate as President Donald Trump faces bad polling numbers amid multiple crises. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said in a Fox News interview Friday: “If the election was today, yes, you’re concerned. Can we do better? Yes, we can.”

On Twitter, Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) argued that losing the White House and the upper house majority could end “good” nominees for the Supreme Court and hurt an economy already reeling from COVID-19. The GOP in the fall seeks to defend seats held by Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona, who trails her Democratic challenger in polls, and Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who trails by less. Yet another distant hope for Republicans is defeating rookie Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.).

The White House has also let its own concerns be known about Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s election efforts in Georgia.

Down-ballot worries for Republicans could not have been salved by President Donald Trump's answer when Fox commentator-adviser Sean Hannity probed softly about his second term agenda.

Trump wandered off.

"I was in Washington I think 17 times — all of a sudden I'm president of the United States," Trump said. "You know the story. I'm riding down Pennsylvania Avenue with our first lady, and I say, 'This is great.'

"You make some mistakes, like, you know, an idiot like Bolton — all he wanted to do is drop bombs on everybody," Trump said of former national security adviser John Bolton. "You don't have to drop bombs on everybody. You don't have to kill people."

On Thursday in Pennsylvania, however, former Vice President Joe Biden gave Republicans something to enjoy. "People don’t have a job, people don’t know where to go, they don’t know what to do," Biden said. "Now we have over 120 million dead from COVID” — when actually the number was about 120,000 nationwide. Trump has been playing up Biden's frequent verbal crashes.

Republicans' reelection worries involve much more than questions of presentation. Last week, Senate allies of Trump practically pleaded for the president to show more urgency on COVID-19 rather than act as if the crisis has passed. The administration's decision to wind down federally-supported testing sites prompted a letter in which Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, both Texas Republicans, urged the administration to reverse course.

“Frankly I didn’t really understand what they were thinking," Cornyn said, as quoted in Politico. "At a time cases are spiking, we’re gonna pull back? I’d be surprised if there’s a good reason not to continue it.” Trump has complained recently that testing drove up the number of acknowledged coronavirus cases.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) might have political worries of a different kind. On primary day last week Democrats in New York back more ideologically leftist candidates in Congress with whom Schumer may have to deal. But as a caucus leader in Washington, Schumer at least doesn't have a majority to keep or lose.