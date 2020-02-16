Imagine a toddler in the stands at a ballgame calling the opposing team "a bunch of poopie faces."

That's pretty much what you're seeing from the highest public office in the land.

The child's playmates and siblings laugh at this, of course.

Now imagine the same indulged tyke standing before a big stadium rally, pointing at all the people, thumbing his nose at the adults who aren't there, sneering at the media, and even mocking somebody's physical attributes and showing off by using bad words.

Permissive adults in the crowd encourage it; they wouldn't scold him about sportsmanship or tell him that isn't nice.

Adorable! Yay, Donnie!

In 2020, the nation's foremost preschooler uses Mini-Mike. Pocahontas. Crazy Bernie as taunts. Fredo is somebody's brother; Got that from another kid, on YouTube.

Nyahh, nyahh, nyahh!

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

For 2016, it was Lyin' Ted. Little Marco, Crooked Hillary. One of them used to be his friend, but he's mean to her because she wanted something he got. The other two are his friends now because they don't want to be left out.

Clever names from a clever fellow.

At a Super Bowl party in Florida, nobody scolds the husky child when he can't seem to stand still during the Star Spangled Banner. He mugs and waves his arms like he's leading the band. He looks around for a chair. Members of his family behave and stand at attention.

Last week John Kelly, who used to be Donald's chief guardian, said he didn't like his old charge's behavior, for a number of reasons, not the least of which is how he treats others.

So the president tapped on his favorite toy, the device with the Twitter app that nobody can tell him not to use.

"When I terminated John Kelly, which I couldn’t do fast enough, he knew full well that he was way over his head," Trump taunted.

"Being Chief of Staff just wasn’t for him," Trump tweeted. "He came in with a bang, went out with a whimper, but like so many X’s, he misses the action & just can’t keep his mouth shut, which he actually has a military and legal obligation to do."

This shows what bedraggled Kelly had to put up with trying to clean up after the president. For one thing, he couldn't get him to stop making up stories about people.

Now Trump is all but chanting "Nyahhh, nyahhh, nyahh," and so his friends and supporters will jeer along with him.

He likes talking with his friend Roger Stone, who likes to play tricks on people and make funny faces at the cameras. Now Roger got himself in trouble and his friend wants to get him out of it.

Devotees, young and old, will ask what harm all his little fun can cause.

Maybe an adult can explain.