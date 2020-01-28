The more the information emerges, the clearer it becomes that President Donald Trump had repeated chances to spare himself the disgrace of impeachment by exercising simple common sense.

Now Trump relies on his party's protection and a tilted Senate process to shield him from removal.

This will probably get him by, an could pave the way for his reelection.

But the ordeal creates a weak position on Capitol Hill if the president really wanted a popular mandate to lead rather than just cling to power or put on a show.

Trump's current mess was far from inevitable, even with Democrats determined in recent months to advance this impeachment.

Couldn't the president have listened to his own advisers — and dismissed Kremlin-promoted "theories" about Ukraine meddling in the U.S. election?

He could have heeded the intelligence gathered by National Security Council veterans, and let people who serve at his pleasure follow their best judgment on Eastern Europe.

Surely he could have perceived the difference between making foreign policy and lobbying a foreign leader to help him smear Joe Biden.

Nobody forced Trump to hire John Bolton as national security adviser. He did so after Bolton had taken part in the sales pitch for an ill-founded Iraq War.

Now alienated from the administration, Bolton lets it be known that Trump told him he wanted to continue freezing security assistance to Ukraine until officials there helped in the desired "investigations."

That's the quid pro quo Trump's defenders try to deny.

Also, if sense had been exercised, the president and his budget office could have kept his GOP allies in Congress informed on the status of the arms aid for which they voted.

Then there might have been no stink about the delay.

Trump also could have complied with at least some House requests for documents and witnesses, rather than sneer at the investigation as so terribly unfair to him.

As president, he could have read and thought about the Constitution he's sworn to support and defend before making the legally weak assertion that Article II of the Constitution gives him the right to do "whatever I want as President."

Or at least Trump could have asked his most trusted advisers to analyze whether his Ukraine demand was Constitutionally risky — or how it could be intelligently defended once public.

He could have listened to Attorney General William Barr's well-publicized position that lawyer Rudy Giuliani wasn't serving him well.

Having lost his previous private attorney to federal prosecution, Trump in theory could have bothered to ask if Giuliani's retainer by certain paying clients would pose a professional conflict with representing the president.

That's an issue still to be addressed.

Lucky for Trump, the Mueller probe resulted in no charges against him.

Rather than take it as a hard-earned lesson, the president said on TV: "If somebody called from a country, Norway, [and said] ‘we have information on your opponent' — oh, I think I'd want to hear it."

How did Trump think the Democrats would react when the Ukraine scandal broke?

Trump could have stayed quiet, and not dissembled, even for a brief period. He didn't have to openly threaten to usurp the powers of the House and then say troublesome things in private that could leak out.

But he chose to do those things.

Once it was over, the Ukraine matter won him and the nation nothing — no scarlet letter for rival Biden, no respect from Russia, no support for conspiracy theories, no change in arms strategies or corruption policies.

At some point in politics, the blame and deflection loses all force and the players themselves are seen as responsible for their actions.

In a strange way, getting impeached took some effort by Trump — maybe more than it would have required to avoid it.