A minor incident in Calexico, California, this week fueled some easy irony on social media.

High winds blew down several sections of new barrier fence this week along the southwestern border. They fell into Mexican territory. Panels of steel bollards, 30 feet high, were sunk into concrete that had not yet hardened, according to news accounts.

No injuries or property damage were reported. “Luckily, Mexican authorities responded quickly and were able to divert traffic from the nearby street,” Border Patrol Agent Carlos Pitones told the San Diego Tribune.

Two hours to the west this week, officials revealed the discovery last year of a three-quarter-mile smuggling tunnel from an industrial site in Tijuana, Mexico to the San Diego area. It had rail carts, a ventilation system, electric fixtures, an elevator at the entrance and drains.

Despite all of President Donald Trump's caravan warnings, vague proposals and controversial budgeting, the south-of-the-border underground seemed to be holding its own "infrastructure week" on U.S. soil.

Following the discovery in August, Mexican law enforcement identified the entrance and U.S. investigators mapped the tunnel that extends a total of 4,309 feet, according to Customs and Border Protection. The next longest tunnel in the U.S. was discovered in San Diego in 2014. It was 2,966 feet long.

"This one blows past (the second-longest)," Lance LeNoir, a Border Patrol operations supervisor, told the Associated Press on Wednesday. "We never really thought they had the moxie to go that far. They continue to surprise me."

The newest tunnel, known to authorities as a "gopher hole," is about 5.5 feet tall and 2 feet wide and runs 70 feet underneath the surface, which is far below Trump's wall.

There may be progress in the government's fight against illegal border crossings.

The number of migrants arrested along the U.S.-Mexico border has started to level off after several straight months of decline, according to official numbers.

The number of people apprehended or deemed “inadmissible” along the border fell to 40,620 last month, down 72 percent from May, the Washington Post reported.

Border enforcement actions last month were roughly on par with December 2017, the Post reported.

Arrests and seizures of narcotics such as fentanyl are reported to be on the rise.

Earlier this month a federal appeals court approved Trump's use of military construction funds to help construction of the barriers, which contrary to his public statements has proceeded at a snail's pace.

The part about having Mexico pay for it hasn't been heard from in some time. But the government there has been pushing efforts to turn back migrants fleeing violence and poverty in Guatemala and elsewhere in Central America.