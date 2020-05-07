The latest clue that the Trump administration has yet to define a clear pandemic plan — let alone a real reopening strategy — came Thursday with word that the White House had squelched a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance document.

This 17-page attempt at a framework for "opening up American again" was supposed to be issued last week to help educators, clergy, business owners and state and local governments make preparations. The CDC long has been regarded as the authoritative source of advice ofn public health measures.

On Wednesday, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said "It’s a state-led effort on … which the federal government will consult. And we do so each and every day.” That seems to mean agencies at the command of the White House will not take the lead. So far the president fends off responsibility for actions taken by the states it "consults."

Two weeks ago, Trump second-guessed Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp for a state reopening that included hair salons, spas, tattoo parlors and bowling alleys. Trump called it "too soon" for these reopenings but took no official action to stop them.

Earlier, the president seemed to have endorsed Kemp's plan. Some cited a fight Trump and Kemp had had before the pandemic over the governor's filling of a U.S. Senate seat. At any rate, coronavirus cases since have increased in certain Georgia hot spots.

Trump has called for certain states to be "liberated." This distracts from his having to assume authority in a health crisis, which can lead to unpopular and inconvenient decisions. But it runs against the idea that he's governing in an active or substantial way.

The government has only a limited ability to plan because knowledge of the virus is incomplete. Information about herd immunity, antibodies, vaccines and treatments all are evolving. Task forces of White House insiders have been assigned, with many specifics still awaited.

Pressure will increase for an economic recovery plan that takes the U.S. into next year. Will there be more stimulus spending, more deregulation, new programs, and more corporate tax breaks — and if so, how much, when and for whom? Nobody can say.

The White House issue with the CDC guidelines hints of difficult decisions being put off. The document suggested such measures as using disposable dishes at restaurants, spacing out seating in buses and trains, restricting transit between hot spots and unaffected areas and keeping school kids in separate groups. Trump aides saw some of these as too restrictive and as hindrances to the economy.

In fact, many of the states moving to "reopen" don't even meet the much looser measures recommended weeks ago by Trump's administration. Even when a broad plan is made, accountability is unclear.

Little seems to have changed since mid-April when Jack Chow, a U.S. ambassador for global HIV/AIDS during the George W. Bush administration, told the Washington Post the Trump administration had yet to decide what the national recovery should look like.

“The whole response has been lagging the curve of the epidemic, and what ought to be happening is the designation of key strategic goals, key accomplishments that can happen within a specified timeline,” Chow said. “It sounds like they’re groping for that. There isn’t any clear direction as to what the strategic goals are in each different line of effort, and what the prospective timeline could be given the assets they have to deploy.”