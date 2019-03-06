President Donald Trump kept boasting during his first year in office that he'd driven down illegal immigration — as indicated by a sharp drop in border apprehensions.

Trump liked this 2017 decline so much he repeatedly exaggerated the official numbers in public.

But on Tuesday, Customs and Border Protection figures showed undocumented people crossing into the U.S. from Mexico at the highest rate for a month of February in 12 years.

For Trump, the new numbers may now be pressed into service to justify his dream border wall.

The president keeps saying at rallies that the barrier already is being built. But he's failed to persuade Congress to fund it, even after a record-long shutdown of federal agencies.

The 76,103 immigrants apprehended last month either presented themselves at ports of entry or were picked up elsewhere along the Mexican border, officials said.

It will be hard to spin the figure into an argument that border control is improving.

The president also proclaims his trade policy, particularly with China, as reversing a bad situation. During a rally in June 2016 he called the degree to which U.S. imports exceeded exports "a political and politician-made disaster" and said it "can be corrected."

The alleged "disaster" has gotten worse under Trump.

On Wednesday, his Commerce Department revealed that the U.S. trade deficit in goods hit a record-high $891.3 billion in 2018, up 10 percent year-to-year.

Imports jumped and several exports such as soybeans were cut amid a tariff battle. Trade with China and Mexico led the trend. Experts cite a number of economic reasons, including tax policies that increased consumer spending which went to foreign vendors.

“The trade deficit exploded last year despite the Trump administration efforts to make America great again, and the trend is unlikely to get any better in 2019,” said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in New York.

Bad news for Trump also arrived this week in the form of satellite images suggesting North Korea began to restore a missile launch site days after dictator Kim Jong Un's second summit with Trump in Vietnam.

Only last year, Trump said, when asked if he believes he should win the Nobel Peace Prize for the first round of Korean talks: “Everyone thinks so, but I would never say it."

Now the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the Stimson Center, and South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency all report rapid work under way at Kim's launch facility in the northwestern part of the country.

The satellite images were reported to be taken on Sunday.

“I would be very disappointed if that were happening,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Wednesday. “It’s a very early report. We’re the ones that put it out. But I would be very, very disappointed in Chairman Kim, and I don’t think I will be, but we’ll see what happens.”