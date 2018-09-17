As new tariff tensions mount, President Donald Trump turns to a trade director with whom he's been politically aligned in unusual ways.

Like Trump, his adviser Peter Navarro, 69, has been a Democrat. On this subject, Navarro chafes against Republican "free-trade" orthodoxy as strongly as anyone in power.

Like Trump, Navarro has been a name-caller as when in 1998 he blasted the GOP as then beholden to "buffoons, sociopaths and zealots like Rush Limbaugh, Newt Gingrich and Ralph Reed."

Like his president, Navarro even supported Hillary Clinton for president in the 2008 primary, as Time magazine noted last month.

In recent years, Navarro has consistently honed one grim and cohesive message — that China poses a threat to American security as well as American industry. Trump has rhetorically echoed this stance.

This week the president seems to be moving ahead with the next round of measures against Chinese products, a 10 percent levy on $200 billion in imports.

Early Monday Trump asserted via Twitter that "tariffs have put the U.S. in a very strong bargaining position," and that "cost increases have thus far been almost unnoticeable."

But key strategic questions loom. One is whether, as Trump hints, the tariffs are a temporary prod to get a better deal for America — or as Navarro suggests, might help as a permanent long-term development tactic.

Clearly China's response would help determine that. Over the weekend came published reports that Beijing could shun further negotiations before retaliating.

One key target is the manufacture of steel, a long-reeling industry in the U.S. that bled jobs. President George W. Bush gave tariffs a try. Earlier this year, Evan Horowitz wrote on the website Five Thirty Eight: "The real-world effects proved rather meager."

"Imports did decline," Horowitz wrote, "but seven U.S. steel companies still went bankrupt and the number of workers in the industry seems to have dropped."

One reason may be that the tariffs were lifted after two years, he said. But there were also high pension costs and inadequate plant investment over many years.

Six months ago, Trump's chief economic adviser Gary Cohn, a "free trade" advocate, quit the White House, having lost the argument against tariffs.

Positive results from the tariff policy wouldn't show instantly. The Commerce Department this month reported that the U.S. trade deficit in the first seven months of the year hit $337.9 billion, up $22 billion from a year earlier.

That's its highest level in a decade. The Wall Street Journal explained the statistic as reflecting a strong domestic economy that has boosted imports "while exports are jostled by U.S. trade confrontations and slowing growth abroad."

Cohn's successor, Larry Kudlow, hinted Trump might be willing to meet with President Xi Jinping to discuss the tensions at the upcoming U.N. General Assembly or at the so-called Group of 20 summit.

That meeting begins Nov. 30.

For his part, Navarro leaves little doubt as to his agenda. His 2006 book is titled "The Coming China Wars," his 2011 book is titled "Death by China" and the last of them, published in 2015, is called "Crouching Tiger: What China's Militarism Means for the World."