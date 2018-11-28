President Donald Trump is due to meet again Saturday with President Xi Jinpeng of China. The two men kept their prior chats chummy. But with tariffs now imposed and threatened, market players nervous, and new ripples in industry, pressure may be escalating on one or both sides to reach some kind of practical agreement as how to proceed on trade.

The setting for this session is Buenos Aires, where top officials of the so-called Group of 20 nations gather on economic matters.

Even skeptics of Trump's posture and policies acknowledge the People's Republic of fiercely aggressive trade practices and pilferage of U.S. technology. "On one big fundamental point, Donald Trump is right. China is a trade cheat," one of his CNN nemeses, Fareed Zakaria, said in April.

Reports of befuddlement have emerged out of Beijing as to how the "People's Republic" should or will react to the most recent actions and statements from the White House.

From the American side, one strategic question is which camp in the White House will show up. So far, Trump has appeared to lean toward advisers who are among the more militant, for lack of a better term, on foreign trade.

"Trump’s aggressive approach to China has been the most credible and consistent policy of an often-criticized White House," writes Greg Autry in Foreign Policy magazine. He happens to be the co-author with Trump adviser Peter Navarro of the book "Death by China."

"China is paying the lion’s share of America’s tariffs. While advocates of free trade have worked hard to scare consumers with threats of huge price increases, these have not emerged," Autry writes.

While Navarro and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer are clearly driving an aggressive stance, others in the administration, such as Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, have emitted a softer tone — although even Mnuchin warned China recently on currency manipulation.

Notwithstanding tough talk when alone on the platform, Trump has shown little if any tendency during two years in office to confront powerful international figures one on one in a plainly factual way.

What this means for his team in extracting possible concessions from Xi remains to be seen.

The president believes “there is a good possibility that we can make a deal” and he “is open to it,” Trump adviser Larry Kudlow said this week. If not, more tariffs will be imposed, he suggested. That would certainly mean more use of the term "trade war" and whatever it implies.