President Donald Trump's flinching in the face of China and the coronavirus becomes more obvious. Now that the lethal disease has already spread enough to kill more than 60,000 Americans, Trump trades in his passivity for an alternative "tough-on-China" narrative clearly aimed to help him muddy up former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump's hard-line trade adviser Peter Navarro, who wrote such books as "Death by China" and "The Coming China Wars," found himself ignored in the White House at a moment when his aggressiveness might have helped. HIs Jan. 29 memo warned that lack of an existing cure or vaccine "elevates the risk" of a full-blown pandemic imperiling millions of Americans.

For weeks that followed, Trump was still disputing and nearly ridiculing those expressing concern about the possibilities. The day after a second Navarro memo on Feb. 23, Trump tweeted that the virus was "very much under control in the USA." On April 7 he told reporters of Navarro's memos: “I didn’t see them. I didn’t look for them."

As far back as November, U.S. intelligence officials warned of a contagion ravaging China’s Wuhan region, threatening a global pandemic, according to numerous published reports. Through January and February the problem was noted in more than a dozen classified briefings prepared for Trump, who through his tenure has openly dismissed U.S. spy-agency information, most notably regarding Russian election meddling and Saudi Arabian assassination.

Over and over, he hailed China for a purportedly swift and transparent response. "Trump rolled over for the Chinese. He took their word for it," Biden said in an ad.

So Trump has never had more motive to deploy his familiar brand of deflection. As usual he makes it about himself as he turns up the blame. “China will do anything they can to have me lose this race,” he told Reuters this week. He claimed with the usual lack of factual backup that China wants rival Biden to win the race to ease pressure on trade relations.

Consequences for China? "I can do a lot," Trump said, without elaborating.

At this late date, he speaks vaguely of seeking billions in compensation and intelligence investigations into the Chinese connection. If Trump is working true to form, a fevered effort will be made on his behalf to concoct a link between Biden and President Barack Obama and the widely rumored possibility that the pestilence sprang from a bio lab in Wuhan. Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani has already issued one of his cryptic, semi-coherent tweets about the National Institutes of Health funding Wuhan lab research.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Despite the World Health Organization's early curtsying to China to secure its cooperation, it took Trump until mid-April to announce a cutoff of the U.S. share of funds to the organization. Before that, American officials involved with the U.N. organization relayed information about the threat's potential scope.

“Well, I think China is very, you know, professionally run in the sense that they have everything under control," Trump said Feb. 10. "I really believe they are going to have it under control fairly soon … World Health Organization and a lot of them are composed of our people. They’re fantastic.”

And yet, in late January, China's most famous epidemiologist, Zhong Nanshan, went to investigate Wuhan himself. He said on the nation's state-controlled television that local officials had covered up the severity of outbreak, that COVID-19 spreads quickly and that doctors were dying. Even if you mistakenly trusted top officials in China, there was ample reason to suspect that the virus would not, in fact, be "under control fairly soon."

Don't bet on Trump's shaky deflection campaign persuading anyone but his loyal fans. Trump has now been all over the board on China, the propaganda hollow on both sides. Trump's chatter about "raping our country" and his brief use of "China virus" proved as meaningless as his having fondly congratulated President Xi Jinping on the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic. The utility of their relationship was tested in the form of a virus; Results for the people appear negative.