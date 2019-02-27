Topic by topic, hour by hour, convicted ex-lawyer Michael Cohen's testimony on Wednesday reinforced much of what's already come out about the conduct of President Donald Trump.

Questioned by a skeptical Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) about Trump's role in false statements Cohen gave Congress before, the star witness told of how the real-estate heir communicates.

"He doesn't give you questions," Cohen said. "He doesn't give you orders. He speaks in a code. And I understand the code, because I’ve been around him for a decade.”

So when Trump said he had no dealings in Russia, that was understood to be the message underlings should carry — even with Trump-Russia business talks going on at the same time, Cohen said.

"Frankly," said Rep. John Sarbanes (D-Maryland), "a lot of behavior you've described is very consistent with what we all see every single day."

Cohen said at another point, Trump doesn't threaten people face-to-face. "No, he will use others," said Cohen, who's headed to jail for lying to Congress and for financial crimes.

When Trump said during the campaign he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose voters, he wasn't joking, Cohen said. "He's telling you the truth. You don't know him, I do."

Acid Twitter attacks on Cohen and family from the president go out to "60 million followers" and make him fearful of someone striking out against him. Some social-media messages he received were turned over to Secret Service, he said.

"What's he thinking is going to happen?" Cohen asked rhetorically.

He spoke of Trump's racial attitude.

"While we were once driving through a struggling neighborhood in Chicago, he commented that only black people could live that way,” Cohen said. “And he told me that black people would never vote for him because they were too stupid.”

Inadvertently, perhaps, the House Reform and Oversight Committee got a bit of firsthand evidence to support Cohen's statement that "everyone's job in the Trump organization was to protect Mr. Trump."

In a highly unusual exhibition, Lynne Patton — an event planner in the Trump organization who became his federal housing administrator for this region — was introduced by Trump ally Rep. Mark Meadows.

“She says that as a daughter born of a man from Birmingham, Alabama that there is no way that she would work for an individual who was racist,” Meadows (R-N.C.) said of Patton, who is African-American.

Meadows and other Republicans on the committee hammered away at the fact that Cohen has been convicted of things he should have known as an attorney were illegal and wrong. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) played Cohen's flip as sour grapes because he didn't land a leading post in the new administration, which Cohen denied.

But painting Cohen as sleazy and evasive, which was easy enough to do, didn't demonstrate that he was fabricating knowledge of Trump's conduct.

In fact, Cohen knocked down as before several of the most pungent anti-Trump rumors that have circulated — such as the lawyer allegedly traveling to Prague to cut a deal with Russians.

In 2013 Trump publicly feigned a lack of knowledge about convicted Russian-American businessman Felix Sater, who had an office near the boss on Trump Tower's 26th floor.

"That's what Mr. Trump does," Cohen said. "He distances himself when things go bad for someone."

It was just as plausible that Roger Stone would have called Trump to tell him he had just spoken with fugitive WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange about an upcoming posting of hacked Democratic National Committee emails.

Cohen did not go so far as to claim to know how the emails were obtained. But plausibility is not proof — and Stone and Assange on Wednesday denied speaking with each other. That would be left to Special Counsel Robert Mueller to explore.

As a matter of character and conduct, Cohen didn't sound as if he was describing his former liege as anyone other than the Trump we've come to know.

Cohen clearly knew his client and what he wanted.