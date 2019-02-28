President Donald Trump, who likes to accuse others of fakery, rigging and fixes, is rather steeped in those practices himself, according to his convicted former associate Michael Cohen.

A small part of that narrative, told in hours of testimony Wednesday before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, happens to land on Long Island's East End.

Cohen said in prepared sworn remarks that Trump directed him to find a "straw bidder" to buy a portrait of the real estate heir that was up for auction at an Art Hamptons event.

"The objective was to ensure that his portrait, which was going to be auctioned last, would go for the highest price of any portrait that afternoon," Cohen said in prepared remarks.

"The portrait was purchased by the fake bidder for $60,000. Mr. Trump directed the Trump Foundation, which is supposed to be a charitable organization, to repay the fake bidder despite keeping the art for himself.

"Mr. Trump is a con man," Cohen said, citing this little vanity caper as a small example.

The matter of Trump artwork has come up before.

Trump tweeted back in 2013: “Just found out that at a charity auction of celebrity portraits in E. Hampton, my portrait by artist William Quigley topped list at $60K."

Dan's Papers, the Hamptons news and entertainment weekly, reported details of the sale in 2015 as Trump emerged in the presidential race.

"The auction was held during a reception for The Pleasurists, an exhibition of Quigley and Ben Moon’s art, held at Quigley’s Newtown Lane studio in East Hampton on July 12, 2013," the publication reported. "Quigley says he received word before the auction that Trump may want the painting, so he better raise the starting bid so as not to embarrass Trump."

Trump asked friend Stewart Rahr, a billionaire art collector, to bid on his behalf, the paper reported.

This was far from the most notable matter addressed by Cohen in his hours before the committee. He also discussed hacked Democratic emails, Trump's Moscow hotel project and hush-money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Another modest "fix" described by Cohen involved his help in efforts to exaggerate Trump's net worth to lift his position on the Forbes magazine ranking of the world's wealthiest people.

He shared some Trump financial statements with the House committee. "I believe these numbers are inflated," he said.

"It was my experience," Cohen said, "that Mr. Trump inflated his total assets when it served his purposes, such as trying to be listed among the wealthiest people in Forbes, and deflated his assets to reduce his real estate taxes."

Cohen has been sentenced to a prison term of three years for financial crimes and lying to Congress, some but not all of it related to ex-client Trump.

When Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.) attacked him as a "pathological liar," Cohen shot back: "Are you referring to me or the President?"

From Vietnam, after his summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un collapsed, Trump called the congressional session a "fake hearing."