These are days of hard exposure for members of President Donald Trump’s business, family and social world.

The pressure is still on lawyer Michael Cohen as the U.S. attorney’s office and special counsel Robert Mueller probe his doings.

Financial dealings of the taxi entrepreneur are one focus. Also, a Ukrainian politico named Andrii Artemenko said Mueller’s questioning focused on his interactions with Cohen.

So far no charges have been filed.

On Twitter, first daughter Ivanka Trump drew widespread ridicule for quoting a “Chinese proverb” that seems to have been U.S.-made in reference to the North Korea summit.

She and husband Jared Kushner, while serving as White House aides, took in more than $80 million in private income last year, according to new filings.

Conflict questions persist. Their spokesmen say all is ethical.

Andrew Giuliani, who is Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s son, has a job with the White House “public liaison.” According to the news site Axios, Trump wanted him promoted, but it hasn’t happened.

Chief of Staff John Kelly and public liaison director Justin Clark believe he subverts the chain of command and has other negative issues, Axios reported.

The younger Giuliani’s ties to Trump are clear. He worked for the real estate heir at Mar-a-Lago years before this presidency.

“I’m grateful that he’s always been willing to give me his advice on personal matters,” Andrew Giuliani said of Trump. “I consider him to be my good friend and even a father figure. His family is my family.”

Rudy Giuliani, who’s been on a publicity blitz on Trump’s behalf over the Mueller probe, was beset this week by estranged third wife Judith’s allegations of marital infidelities.

This might have received less buzz if the ex-mayor was not in the Trump-related limelight.

Billionaire financier Tom Barrack, a longtime Trump friend and funder, has also drawn a harsh media glare in recent days.

Investigators have been taking a look at his communications with leaders in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Multiple sources have described how Barrack recommended Trump bring on Paul Manafort as campaign manager in 2016.

Manafort is now being prosecuted on federal fraud, obstruction of justice and money-laundering charges.

The public temperature also is raised on Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, who heads a shop that has seen much turmoil.

CBS News quoted insiders saying she’s looking to leave at the end of the year.

She denied it — but only sort of.

“Does @CBSNews know something I don’t about my plans and my future?” Sanders tweeted.

“I was at my daughter’s year-end Kindergarten event and they ran a story about my ‘plans to leave the WH’ without even talking to me. I love my job and am honored to work for @POTUS.”

As with other media outlets in the past, CBS cited several efforts to solicit comment on the story, but received none.

The White House under Trump has done this repeatedly — declining comment until after the story is published and complaining they weren’t reached.

Trump has even said he does not speak to reporters off the record, which he has done for years.