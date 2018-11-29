The Trump Organization's Moscow project failed to get off the ground, but it is paying dividends just the same — for special counsel Robert Mueller.

By forcing ex-Trump fixer Michael Cohen to admit he lied about the business venture, Mueller clearly crosses into what Trump warned last year would be off-limits: his murky private business dealings.

Team Mueller has concluded that while Trump closed in on the GOP nomination in summer 2016, Cohen pushed the project by phone with a key Russian official — and briefed the boss and his family on the progress.

The prosecutors said Cohen lied on behalf of Trump "in hopes of limiting the ongoing Russia investigations."

Now, a clearer outline emerges of Trump's Moscow venture and political campaign, coinciding with online Russian propaganda efforts, all within a short period.

For the first time, the Mueller probers discuss an individual identified in news reports as former Trump real estate associate Felix Sater, whose criminal past and informant status for the FBI have been publicized for years.

As has been widely known, Sater crowed in an email with Cohen on the Russia project: "Our boy can become president of the USA and we can engineer it. I will get all of Putins team to buy in on this, I will manage this process.”

Questions about Sater's propensity to boast and exaggerate linger, much as they do for longtime Trump adviser and purported Mueller target Roger Stone, who preened about WikiLeaks disclosures during that crucial campaign summer.

There seemed to be a curious contradiction in the responses Thursday from Trump & Co.

On the White House South Lawn, Trump told reporters Cohen was "trying to get a much lesser prison sentence by making up a story." He called Cohen weak and a liar.

But Trump's lawyers reportedly told The New York Times that the president's written answers to Mueller's questions about the Moscow development discussions aligned with what Cohen admitted.

Neither Trump nor his lawyer Rudy Giuliani were specific about Cohen's alleged lies. But they also didn't explain why Trump's statements to Mueller didn't clash with Cohen's.

In the end, the Trump Moscow project doesn't appear to have come as close to fruition as even his ill-fated plan a few years back to build a catering hall at Jones Beach.