When James Comey appears at a closed-door hearing of the House Judiciary Committee on Friday, the GOP majority gets a final crack at helping the Trump administration degrade the former FBI director.

Next month, however, Democrats take over the lower chamber. Beyond the obvious plans to dig into Trump's business dealings and potential conflicts lie many questions about an array of federal agency operations.

Nobody knows if these topics will prompt the multiyear process that the Republican Congress launched regarding Benghazi during the Obama years.

But the current president's partisan adversaries can be expected to find many oversight tasks to perform in contrast to the GOP-run Senate.

The leadership of federal agencies has been prompting serious questions, some in areas that attract scattered national media attention.

The news site ProPublica has posted accounts of how three Trump associates from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida have been steering the Department of Veterans Affairs although none have relevant expertise or even served in the military.

They have had backroom input, for example, on medical records contracts, job candidates and budgets.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, already the target of multiple ethics probes, managed to draw extra attention to them last week by personally bashing a House Democrat who demanded his resignation.

Zinke accused Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.) of using taxpayer money to cover up "drunken and hostile behavior" and tweeted, “It’s hard for him to think straight from the bottom of the bottle."

Jennifer Rokala, executive director of the nonprofit Center for Western Priorities, remarked to USA Today that it is "foolish to pick a fight with a member of Congress who will soon have oversight and subpoena power over your agency."

Another topic of likely interest is the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau where in August the top official for student loans resigned, saying leadership under Budget Director Mick Mulvaney "has abandoned its duty to fairly and robustly enforce the law."

Last month the Bloomberg Law news site reported that Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va.), the top party member on the House Education and Workforce Committee, plans to call in Labor Department officials for hearings on a recent regulatory change affecting tipped workers such as waiters.

Likely House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith (D-Washington) has told the Federal News Network: "We need to make sure the military is not engaged in places or in ways that are not in our best interest and are not transparent."

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Maryland), who is due to chair the Oversight Committee, promised in a TV interview last month to advance issues of relevance to the public.

But he also cautioned: “I’m not going to be handing out subpoenas like somebody's handing out candy on Halloween.”