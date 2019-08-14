President Donald Trump tweeted the other day that Congress should shun any "final agreement" on election security without imposing strict mandates for voter identification on polling day.

But House Democrats regard such GOP-pushed measures as a gimmick to suppress turnout from their constituencies and perpetuate myths of widespread voter fraud.

In turn, Democrats demand legislation they say would better shield voting machines from hackers.

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) has bottled up bills that would require voting machines to produce paper records, require audits and place new security obligations on election technology companies.

The closer it gets to next year's election — in which loyalists of both parties might prefer screaming for their causes rather than having the issues resolved — the more difficult it becomes to predict anything more than the most limited compromises and changes in the law.

That could be true of gun restrictions, about which the major mass shootings this month in Texas and Ohio have revived discussion.

There is a degree of bipartisan Senate support for so-called red-flag restrictions that could delay dangerous people from legally obtaining firearms. Some states, including New York, have adopted these. Expanding background checks to all gun sales is another topic of talk at the Capitol.

But the question lingers as to how far Trump and other Republicans will go in risking the appearance that they sold out the Second Amendment under pressure. And it is unclear what Democrats might give up to win even watered-down firearm restrictions.

“The notion that passing a tepid version of [a red flag] bill — alone — is even close to getting the job done in addressing rampant gun violence in the U.S. is wrong and would be an ineffective cop out,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said. “We Democrats are not going to settle for half-measures so Republicans can feel better and try to push the issue of gun violence off to the side.”

Trump to date hasn't played a visible role in mediating or negotiating successful legislation, so any resolutions would likely need to be worked out at the Capitol and sent to the president for his signature.

If he and lawmakers haven't been able to reach comprehensive deals on immigration, infrastructure and health care before, can they do so in the grip of the current polarization? It seems doubtful.

Proposed changes in trade deals with Mexico and Canada still require congressional ratification. But House Democrats might make insist that the deal tangibly improves the lot of organized labor.

Time and opportunity are wasting. Trump already has signed an agreement that raises the national debt ceiling past next year's elections and sets aside $1.3 trillion for federal spending over the next two years. That could mean less pressure to agree on the other issues.