While discussing mass shootings with congressional leaders last March, President Donald Trump stunned fans and foes alike by suggesting that authorities seize firearms from potentially dangerous people without a court's approval.

“I like taking the guns early,” he said in the televised meeting. “To go to court would have taken a long time.”

It proved to be another public Trump-blurt with no real-world results. But it briefly rattled gun-rights advocates who invoke the Second Amendment. In that episode, the Fourth Amendment came into question, with its bedrock requirement about searches, seizures, warrants and probable cause.

Several other Trump proposals, both casual and formal, have clashed if not with the Constitution then with widely accepted interpretations of it.

Presidents don't order prosecutions; grand juries do. Still, Trump pushed his aides or the Justice Department to go after critics Hillary Cllinton and James Comey.

The Fifth Amendment says: "No person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a Grand Jury..."

Elected officials can't just annul articles of the Constitution or its amendments. But Trump, before a meeting last February of the Conservative Political Action Committee, falsely warned that Democrats "will take away your Second Amendment."

Last month, the president said he was preparing an executive order that would nullify birthright citizenship. No such order has yet been issued. But the language of the 14th Amendment sounds plain:

"All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside."

Given his record of blame and frustration, it came as no surprise when Trump erupted in a Twitter fit over the latest border setback.

U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar ruled that federal law says migrants can seek asylum anywhere on U.S. soil. He blocked a recent Trump order that would prevent them from doing so.

“Whatever the scope of the President’s authority, he may not rewrite the immigration laws to impose a condition that Congress has expressly forbidden,” Tigar wrote.

Trump blamed this defeat, pending appeal, on Tigar's having been nominated by President Barack Obama.

His histrionics got Trump a rare if minimalist out-of-court rebuke from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

This won't be the last time the president stirs up fierce debate over what he can and cannot do under the Constitution. Why it happens so frequently becomes the big question.