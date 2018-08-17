Presidential surrogate Kellyanne Conway's husband George Conway has been Twitter-trolling Donald Trump again — and not in a very lighthearted way.

Last Monday , Trump slimed the "very unpopular" Republican Gov. John Kasich, of Ohio — blaming his 2016 primary rival for a close call in a congressional race where both Kasich and Trump endorsed the same winning candidate, Troy Balderson.

George Conway, a politically conservative lawyer, responded by tweeting results from a Cincinnati Enquirer poll showing 58.6 percent of Ohioans have an unfavorable opinion of Trump but only 34.8 percent disapprove of Kasich.

This exchange at the Conway home was witnessed by a visiting Washington Post reporter:

Kellyanne: “He’s not just my boss, he's our president."

George: “Yeah. We’ll see how long that lasts.”

At which point, George Conway leaves the room.

His objections go deeper than casual tweets and tweaks. In June he published a lengthy essay defending the constitutionality of the Russia special counsel's probe.

All over the United States, everyone seems to know someone with family members who differ sharply or mildly on the subject of the current president. Some of these embattled relatives have made peace since the 2016 election. Others, not so much.

As a result, social media is now giving voice to dissident relatives of those in Trump circles.

Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.), the House Judiciary Committee chairman, recently carried out a highly personal and hostile questioning of since-fired FBI agent Peter Strzok, stemming from Strzok's anti-Trump personal texts.

The congressman's son Bobby Goodlatte not only blasted his father's actions, but is helping the campaign of the elder Goodlatte's Democratic challenger. The younger Goodlatte announced he'd donated the maximum $2,700 to candidate Jennifer Lewis and had persuaded friends to do the same.

When Strzok was fired this week, Bobby Goodlatte said: "I’m deeply embarrassed that Peter Strzok’s career was ruined by my father’s political grandstanding. That committee hearing was a low point for Congress. Thank you for your service sir. You are a patriot."

This week the general public also met the uncle of Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller. His name is David Glosser and he condemns Miller as "an immigration hypocrite."

“I have watched with dismay and increasing horror as my nephew, who is an educated man and well aware of his heritage, has become the architect of immigration policies that repudiate the very foundation of our family’s life in this country,” Glosser wrote in Politico.

Glosser discussed how Miller’s great-great-grandfather fled the anti-Jewish massacres of a Belarusian village and came to the United States. "with $8 to his name" and how the family went on to become prosperous American citizens.

Family ties in the Trump era might just be defined by the political side of the family to which you belong.