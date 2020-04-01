By now it is clear for all to see that the coronavirus got a major head start on the Trump administration and on communities across America. While deaths mount, the White House passivity of previous weeks is giving way to new problems.

State officials say the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been competing with them on equipment purchases. Not only is a nationwide need for ventilators for COVID-19 patients unresolved, but there are reported scarcities of related drugs that the federal government may soon need to address.

Dan Kistner, a vice president for the Vizient health care company, told the Financial Times that backlogged orders suggest the U.S. is “spiralling toward a major shortage of the medications necessary for patients who require a ventilator."

The national picture regarding face masks remains foggy too.

On Monday Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told National Public Radio that his agency was reviewing guidelines on whether regular citizens who must be out and about should be wearing face masks. Trump's own answers have been vague on the matter.

This week Politico quoted an administration official describing an odd episode. Seeking protective gear for American doctors and nurses, the official appealed to Thailand for help — only to be told that a U.S. shipment of the very same supplies was already on its way to Bangkok. That led aides to scramble for more coordination.

In a conference call Monday, governors and Trump remained on different pages when it came to test kits for the coronavirus. “Literally we are one day away, if we don’t get test kits from the CDC, that we wouldn’t be able to do testing in Montana,” that state's Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat, was heard to say in an audio recording of the call.

Some of what Trump already touted on this front never happened.

The president in mid-March announced a partnership with private companies to set up drive-through testing sites. He lavished praise on chief executives from Target, Walgreens, Walmart and CVS for the effort. But the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed to CNN that of these retailers' 30,000 total locations, only five are offering drive-through testing —and none are open to the general public.

The administration meanwhile has declined to extend Obamacare for the duration of the crisis. Nor has it proposed an alternative, creating extra suspense.

Trump also has remained openly passive on the matter of stay-at-home orders issued by states. This led to an odd exercise involving Florida's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis. He said he would not issue a stay-at-home order as have other states with thousands of reported coronavirus cases until the White House said to.

DeSantis reversed himself Wednesday, taking the onus off Trump.

In the interim, spring-break crowds famously partied on Sunshine State beaches as the virus spread.