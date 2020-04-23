One advantage for those hyping the promise of a product is that it takes time for skeptics to do research and create consumer protections. President Donald Trump's recent promotion of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, had the feel of a conspiracy story.

The president, in a lunge for good news to announce, began pitching the promise of this drug, which has long been useful against malaria. “What do you have to lose? What do you have to lose? Take it,” he said recently. “I’m not a doctor, but I have common sense.” After weeks of mounting death tolls due to Coronavirus, however, the drug's efficacy for this purpose remains in the testing phase, with red flags raised about its effects and experts sticking to their earlier precautions.

Credible professionals of all kinds in the administration who push back with the use of facts keep taking the risky role of whistleblower upon themselves. Nonpartisan national security experts were crucial in debunking Trump's assertions about alleged Ukraine involvement in Democratic high jinks. Law enforcement investigators ended up knocking down some exotic pro-Trump "theories" about Russian election meddling. Navy Capt. Brett Crozier, ex-commander of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, was fired for spreading word of the danger Coronavirus was posing to his crew.

In this context comes the demotion of Dr. Rick Bright, who says he was wrongfully ousted as director of the federal agency overseeing the development of a Coronavirus vaccine. "Specifically, and contrary to misguided directives, I limited the broad use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, promoted by the administration as a panacea, but which clearly lack scientific merit,” Bright said in a letter released this week. " … Placing politics and cronyism ahead of science puts lives at risk."

Apparently Bright wasn't the first medical expert to run afoul of the White House for telling the truth about Coronavirus. According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump threatened to fire Nancy Messonnier after she warned COVID-19 would become a pandemic, causing stocks to plunge.

Believers in Trump and his product endorsements would find it easy to accept that straitlaced professionals and regulators would hold back a magic bullet for shortsighted or nefarious reasons. In this way, his chloroquine campaign suggested a conspiracy. After all, someone would have to be blamed for holding back such an obvious solution.

Hope is vanishing for a beautiful election campaign tale — that an American-made product endorsed early by its "wartime" president and his publicists would quickly slay the invisible viral invader. This episode of "POTUS Knows Best" seems to have a sad ending — with the Coronavirus pandemic still raging and no cure at hand.