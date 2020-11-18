President Donald Trump’s well-worn habit of obstructing government functions from within the White House now extends to his lame-duck period. Jamming things up for promotional purposes became his preferred mode of operation from the start.

Now Joe Biden’s team must work around the incumbent’s refusal to help the transition. The president-elect's aides are reportedly turning to former officials who served in the current administration for clues on major national security threats. As of Wednesday Trump's General Services Administration was still denying Biden access to resources and briefings that are usually delivered whenever the nation changes presidents.

Obstruction and even a measure of subversion may be the point of Trump's continued support for Dr. Scott Atlas. He's the coronavirus adviser who rebuffs standard public-health efforts to contain the pandemic's spread, but offers little in the way of helpful alternatives.

On social media Atlas encouraged people in Michigan to "rise up" against new state restrictions, echoing Trump's "Liberate Michigan" grandstanding of previous months. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called Atlas's urgings "incredibly reckless, considering everything that has happened, everything that is going on."

Nobody should be surprised. Carving away at programs and laws he inherited has been Trump’s most significant trademark. Lately he's still been pushing to eviscerate the Affordable Care Act in court, a signature accomplishment of the Obama administration. Nothing resembling a Republican replacement even came close.

Also fitting the pattern: Withdrawal and renegotiation of trade deals, trashing of the Iran nuclear agreement, slamming prior U.S. efforts in Afghanistan and North Korea, rattling NATO, and withdrawal from the Paris climate accords. Limited changes were negotiated in the NAFTA agreements with Mexico and Canada.

For a time Trump drew attention by stalling Ukrainian arms shipments and trying and failing to abort probes into his campaign's Russia contacts. He squelched federal convictions through pardons and commutations for political allies. He shut down government agencies for more than a month to prod Congress into funding his bedraggled border-wall project. He began the process of withdrawing from the World Health Organization as part of faulting the agency for the spread of the virus.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

This was how he rolled.

Trump didn't do these things in the cause for smaller government or personal freedom. Federal spending exploded, in fact, while Trump screamed to no effect for "law and order."

This just seems to be part of his spite and denial, which became predictable once Trump lost the election. He was beaten by a margin so significant his lawyers can't even come close to crafting a plausible case that irregularities cost him the race.

This is the Trump a majority of voters came to know and fired for cause.