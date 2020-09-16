Michael Caputo came to the Trump administration with a background as a political operative. So when he was dispatched to head "communications" at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, suspicion arose that forthright public-service messaging might not be his true mission amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Soon it became apparent that he went to HHS to better align public statements of disease experts' scientific analysis with President Donald Trump's nonscientific wishes. Longstanding methods of reporting on the virus were targeted for sudden change.

Unfortunately, Caputo's rant on Facebook — evoking left-wing plots, his own mental health, "shadows on the wall," fear for his safety and a need to stock up on ammunition — has sent him to a leave of absence and led to an associate's departure.

It would be cruel and wrong to scapegoat Caputo. The very point of his mission seems to have been propagating alternative realities that could best serve his president. He'd seem the right man for this nongovernmental task. It is reasonable to wonder how many other Trump loyalists believe in the crackpot claim that scientists are engaged in deep-state "sedition," a "theory" which Caputo has apologized to staffers for voicing.

Was this episode any loopier than convicted liar and onetime Caputo mentor Roger Stone -- whose sentence Trump commuted -- urging his presidential ally to declare martial law post-election? Or the president himself speaking in dark conspiratorial terms about the election?

Chad Wolf also seems to play an accommodating role. He's acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. In a telling twist, a Maryland judge ruled this week that Wolf's presence in the post appears to be invalid under the agency’s applicable order of succession.

According to one sworn complaint from a deputy, Wolf said intelligence about Russian cyber-meddling in the election should be "held" because it "made the President look bad." Wolf also allegedly moved to lowball information about white supremacy threats, and emphasize left-wing activity and alarms about China and Iran.

Wolf's credentials, like Caputo's, might fit the extracurricular mission for which he was chosen. From 2002 to 2005, he worked in the Transportation Security Administration. From 2005 to 2016, he was a lobbyist who helped clients obtain contracts from the TSA. Earlier he worked as a staffer for three Republican U.S. senators.

Is there someone better than Wolf to bring official intelligence reports into line with his current client's whims?

As White House spokeswoman, Kayleigh McEnany parrots Trump’s dodges, deflections and outright lies without offering much in the way of explanation. She comes from an elite pool -- Georgetown University, Harvard University and Fox News. Though paid by the government, she seems to play a campaign role as well, mocking challenger Joe Biden from the briefing room podium.

Not that appointees' backgrounds always match White House messaging. Denying multiple reports from multiple sources that he called deceased soldiers "losers" and "suckers," Trump last week suddenly broke leftward, accusing his military leadership of pushing for war "so that all of those wonderful companies that make the bombs and make the planes and make everything else stay happy."

That seems to clash with Trump's selection last year as secretary of defense of Mark Esper, a former U.S. Army officer and lobbyist for defense contractor Raytheon. Trump does, however, boast about having ballooned the military budget, a huge and often uninspected area of federal expenditure.

For all Trump's politicizing of sensitive military, health and diplomatic positions, professionals who buck him and earn his abuse seem to emerge from the administration with their professional credentials intact.

These include among others Alexander Vindman, former director of European affairs in the National Security Council, and Marie Yovanovitch, former ambassador to Ukraine, who testified in Trump's impeachment. Both are gone from government. Both are pulling for Joe Biden to oust Trump, the president who says he only hires "the best people."