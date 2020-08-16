TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Morning
SEARCH
68° Good Morning
Long IslandColumnistsDan Janison
Dan Janison

Bracing for a Democratic assault, Trump deploys the micro-hoax

President Donald Trump speaks to the press on

President Donald Trump speaks to the press on arrival at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J. on Friday. Credit: AFP via Getty Images/JIM WATSON

Print

President Donald Trump has been building up his political defenses with a weapon that can best be called the micro-hoax.

Looking to offset an online Democratic National Convention that starts Monday, the GOP president last week fed the canard that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), born in Oakland, somehow does not meet the legal qualifications to run for vice president. But he said "I have no idea if that's right."

This micro-hoax comes in the form of "some people say." It doesn't have the preparation, counterfeit documentation or planning of a full-blown, original hoax. Rather, it's based on an outlier's legal opinion, and echoes Trump's "birther" smears against former President Barack Obama and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

This is part of an almost-daily pattern.

There's no vaccine yet for the coronavirus, but when there is, Trump likely will take credit. In the meantime the president pushes hydroxychloroquine, despite prevailing medical warnings — as if the drug's approval for this new use has somehow been suppressed by evil forces. Science is a growth area these days for use of the micro-hoax.

With death tolls rising, Trump draws from thin air quick "estimates" of the millions of lives he saved with his administration's delayed and scattered efforts to help. 

Polling shows his approval ratings among suburban women have slipped. So he says Biden would "obliterate" the suburbs by restoring narrow anti-discrimination rules enacted by the Department of Housing and Urban Development under Obama.

Trump naturally saw Robert Mueller's Russia probe as a threat. So allies on Capitol Hill demeaned the investigation as the result a deep-state plot, culminating in Trump's imaginative says that Obama and Biden "spied" on his campaign.

Never much of a left-winger, Biden was viewed early on by the GOP as a political threat to Trump. So the president had his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani dig up anyone in Ukraine who could make son Hunter Biden's evident fat patronage job with the gas firm Burisma smell like an earthshaking criminal plot.

Trump is drawing Democrats' fire for resisting extra Postal Service funding to help deliver mail-in votes during the pandemic. The president already laid a false foundation for his position — that voting by mail is inherently fraudulent. This echoes his counterfeit assertion that widespread voter fraud cost him the popular vote in 2016.

The president's says that Biden is feeble and controllable are a slightly adapted rerun of the propaganda four years ago that Hillary Clinton had a severe secret illness.

Abraham Lincoln said you can fool some of the people all of the time. That still rings true, but in the present day, it seems a president has to do the fooling in many little doses rather than all at once. 

Dan Janison

Latest Long Island News

Anne Chimelis with daughter Jaden. School district walks back five-day, in-person plan
New York State Senator Kevin Thomas, Chair of NY Dems will be cheering the convention — from home
Garden Grill received a permit this year to Smithtown issues noise citation to restaurant after complaints 
Hofstra University Provost Herman Berliner says the school Stony Brook freezing hiring, cutting salaries, budgets
Developers are seeking approval to subdivide the property Neighbors want to save 1925 Colonial Revival home in Wantagh
Beachside exterior of the Marram Hotel on Oceanview East Hampton seeks injunction against Montauk hotel
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search