President Donald Trump has been building up his political defenses with a weapon that can best be called the micro-hoax.

Looking to offset an online Democratic National Convention that starts Monday, the GOP president last week fed the canard that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), born in Oakland, somehow does not meet the legal qualifications to run for vice president. But he said "I have no idea if that's right."

This micro-hoax comes in the form of "some people say." It doesn't have the preparation, counterfeit documentation or planning of a full-blown, original hoax. Rather, it's based on an outlier's legal opinion, and echoes Trump's "birther" smears against former President Barack Obama and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

This is part of an almost-daily pattern.

There's no vaccine yet for the coronavirus, but when there is, Trump likely will take credit. In the meantime the president pushes hydroxychloroquine, despite prevailing medical warnings — as if the drug's approval for this new use has somehow been suppressed by evil forces. Science is a growth area these days for use of the micro-hoax.

With death tolls rising, Trump draws from thin air quick "estimates" of the millions of lives he saved with his administration's delayed and scattered efforts to help.

Polling shows his approval ratings among suburban women have slipped. So he says Biden would "obliterate" the suburbs by restoring narrow anti-discrimination rules enacted by the Department of Housing and Urban Development under Obama.

Trump naturally saw Robert Mueller's Russia probe as a threat. So allies on Capitol Hill demeaned the investigation as the result a deep-state plot, culminating in Trump's imaginative says that Obama and Biden "spied" on his campaign.

Never much of a left-winger, Biden was viewed early on by the GOP as a political threat to Trump. So the president had his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani dig up anyone in Ukraine who could make son Hunter Biden's evident fat patronage job with the gas firm Burisma smell like an earthshaking criminal plot.

Trump is drawing Democrats' fire for resisting extra Postal Service funding to help deliver mail-in votes during the pandemic. The president already laid a false foundation for his position — that voting by mail is inherently fraudulent. This echoes his counterfeit assertion that widespread voter fraud cost him the popular vote in 2016.

The president's says that Biden is feeble and controllable are a slightly adapted rerun of the propaganda four years ago that Hillary Clinton had a severe secret illness.

Abraham Lincoln said you can fool some of the people all of the time. That still rings true, but in the present day, it seems a president has to do the fooling in many little doses rather than all at once.