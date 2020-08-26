President Donald Trump's campaign crew has a special motive for habitually describing the COVID-19 pandemic in the past tense. Doing so buttresses Trump's story line that he personally revived a dead U.S. economy before China spread the viral menace — but now it is over, and the "Trump economy" is bouncing back.

Speakers at the Republican National Convention are trying in different ways this week to prop up various parts of this narrative.

Wednesday marked six months to the day that the president said the number of coronavirus cases “within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero," and that means it is "a pretty good job that we've done."

The death toll approaches 180,000 this week. That didn't keep Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow from all but proclaiming an end, again.

“It was awful,” Kudlow said. “Health and economic impacts were tragic. Hardship and heartbreak were everywhere. But presidential leadership came swiftly and effectively with an extraordinary rescue for health and safety to successfully fight the COVID virus.”

Kudlow made his remarks at the RNC Tuesday. He also said Trump had inherited “a stagnant economy on the front end of recession” which he said was "rebuilt in three years.”

However, most the economic indicators that preceded the pandemic continued positive trends that had begun under President Barack Obama, who inherited a recession when elected in 2008.

On average, more jobs were added per month in Obama's second term than in Trump's first three years in office, according to an NBC fact-check. Job growth slowed between 2017 and 2019, official figures show.

The gist of Kudlow's statement keeps getting repeated and recycled.

What may help Trump, however, is that whatever happened before he arrived, many Americans surveyed in polls like what they see as his economic record. His approval ratings on the economy surpass those for his overall job performance.

At the Republican convention Monday, Trump himself boasted of successful China trade policies. Frequently folded into the pitch, however, is a chronic falsehood about how Beijing is paying the tariffs the U.S. imposed.

The motive is clear. The tariffs are in fact a tax on U.S. businesses that import products. An assertion of success might suggest he imposed a business tax and that it worked to pull in tens of billions of dollars in federal revenues.

Accepting the full Trump economic narrative also requires believing that Democrat Joe Biden if elected would mar recovery. In his convention speech, Trump son Eric on Tuesday said under Biden’s tax plan, “82% of Americans will see their taxes go up significantly.”

In fact, Biden’s plan does not call for any direct tax increases for anyone making less than $400,000, as Roll Call pointed out.

Several other RNC speakers predicted destructive socialism under the Democrats. But everyone knows that the fire Biden drew in the Democratic primaries came from the left. To compensate, the Trump team argues that radicals would "control" him.

Trump warns electing Biden would crash markets. This sidesteps the fact that markets are buoyed by huge releases of cash as a stimulus by both the U.S. and the European Union.

In the closing months of his first term, Trump's degree of response to COVID-19 faces a test. If the virus isn't curbed, but permitted to spread as before, renewed state lockdowns across America could do further economic damage.

The most recent numbers from the Congressional Budget Office don't support Trump's miraculous-comeback tale. The CBO projects that from 2020 to 2030, "annual real Gross Domestic Product will be 3.4 percent lower, on average, than it projected in January. The annual unemployment rate, which was projected to average 4.2 percent, is now projected to average 6.1 percent."

That's not a triumphant narrative for Trump, but it seems to have more foundation in truth, for those to whom facts matter.